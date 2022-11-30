Lenovo PH rolls out 3rd-gen Lenovo Tab M10 and Tab M10 Plus

Lenovo has unveiled its newest generation of Lenovo Tab M10 and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, allowing consumers to open up their world in search of fresh ideas, transforming the way people live, work, and play with Smarter Technology for All.

“Designing with purpose to meet customers’ needs with the best devices at great value is always the core of our business at Lenovo,” Michael Ngan, president and general manager of Lenovo Philippines said.

“The new Lenovo Tab M10 and Tab M10 Plus redefines learning and entertainment experience with greater performance, versatility and portability, leading to more inspiration-fueled discoveries with the aid of technology in an inclusive digital world.”

The new Lenovo Tab M10 tablet keeps up with the wealth of content the digital space offers with the power of the latest Unisoc T610 Octa-core processor with up to 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage.

Its 4-side narrow-bezel and 10.1-inch FHD IPS display provides users an enjoyable entertainment experience with vibrant color from a wide 100% sRGB color gamut paired with enhanced sound from the dual speakers by Dolby Atmos.

The Lenovo Tab M10, hand in hand with Google Space Kids, provides kids a safe space where they can learn, create, and play with an abundance of high-quality content available through apps in the Google Play store.



Along with the Android 11 OS and 3 years of guaranteed security updates, the Lenovo Tab M10 provides a more personalized and seamless user experience that allows users to set boundaries, manage content, and create better digital habits.

Available in 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants, take home the newest device that will give the entire family a joyful streaming experience, starting at P9,995.

For users who crave the added punch of premium features, the new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus provides exactly that without burning through hard-earned money.

Powered by the Snapdragon SDM680 or MediaTek G80 Octa-core Processor with up to 6GB Ram and 128GB of storage, this device provides longer hours, perfect for bingeing the best movies and TV shows or reading through e-books and other digital content.



Guaranteed to provide the best entertainment experiences at its friendly price point, The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is equipped with a 10.61-inch 2K IPS display touchscreen with narrow bezels that boasts an 85% screen-to-body ratio to provide the optimal visual experience.

It also provides dazzling, cinematic entertainment with every scene appearing crisp even at well-lit environments with the help of up to 400 nits of brightness paired with high-fidelity, immersive sound from its quad Dolby Atmos-optimized speakers.

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is also a great learning companion. Its Reading Mode transforms the screen color into a paper-like matrix that switches easily between chromatic and mono modes for longer and more comfortable reading. Certified with TUV Eye Care Technology, there will be less strain on the eyes, allowing for a more extensive consumption of written work be it for work or relaxation.

For those who like jotting down notes, the Lenovo Tab M10 is compatible with the Lenovo Precision Pen 2, providing users with a natural handwriting experience, perfect during classes or meetings.



The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is also equipped with the latest Android 12 OS and comes with the inclusion of three-year security updates to allow users a continuous, smooth and more personal UI experience.