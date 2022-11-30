MSI expands in PH by opening concept store in Davao City

MSI has increased its presence in the Philippines by building its sixth concept shop located on Level 2, Cyberzone, Annex, SM Davao.

The company said the new concept store aims to assist the brand in reaching out to its followers and consumers in Mindanao.

“MSI is excited to deliver fresh and engaging experiences to Davao’s gamers and professionals. This is a huge step for us since we noticed a need in the area and decided it was the right moment to extend our local presence. We aim to bring innovation closer to people because we acknowledge the value of accessibility in creating a more inclusive society,” Rhyan Sy, product manager at MSI Philippines, said.

The opening of shops coincides with the launch of the brand’s new makeover, which provides a more modern appearance and feels in keeping with MSI’s “Tech Meets Aesthetic” credo.



The company also said the new concept store design highlights brighter and more engaging, yet simple ambiance, putting the brand’s view for the remainder of the year into focus. The store is separated into two sections: Tech Meets Aesthetic, which sells business and productivity items, and True Gaming, which sells gaming equipment.

MSI also has a Holiday promotion running until December 31, 2022. This promo highlights MSI’s Vector GP Series, GF Thin Series, Katana GF Series, Modern Series, and Stealth 15M, all of which are ideal for the rigors of work and play.



Purchase any of these laptops during the promotional time to receive savings of up to P22,000 and freebies of up to P6,500. MSI gaming headphones, gaming mice, thermos bottles, and much more are among the gifts.

In addition, the first “10” customers who purchase any MSI laptop in the concept shop will receive a free 1TB Seagate External HDD valued at P3,690 and a free 8GB RAM upgrade applicable for all gaming and modern laptop series for the first “30” buyers, while supplies last.