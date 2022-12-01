Most Asia Pacific firms lack strategic approach to multi-cloud: survey

While many organizations in Asia-Pacific are fully immersed in a multi-cloud environment today, a large percentage lack a strategic approach to multi-cloud, a survey commissioned by VMWare said.

The survey revealed that 70% of all organizations responding to the study in Asia-Pacific are already using multiple public clouds, but only 38% say their multi-cloud strategy is fully defined.

What’s more challenging is that Asia-Pacific organizations surveyed appear to have a disconnect between their applications and cloud strategies.



A whopping 90% of respondents from multi-cloud organizations, report that that have apps built to run across multiple clouds, allowing these organizations to increase app dev, DevOps and IT productivity according and get products and services to market faster, VMWare said.

Across the board, Cloud Smart organizations – defined as those with smart business environments to innovate and scale securely, and across multiple environments – are performing better than their peers in the three other groups identified in the report: Trailing, Cloud Beginner and Cloud Intermediate.

The research shows that Cloud Smart and Cloud Intermediate organizations are more likely to originate from Asia-Pacific than anywhere else in the world, the company said.

“The findings are clear – organizations in our region are committed to being Cloud First, but many are fast approaching a plateau in their multi-cloud usage. Instead of adopting a Cloud Smart approach, many organizations are in risk of entering a state of Cloud Chaos, losing visibility and control as more and more of their apps and data are spread across more and more clouds,” Paul Simos, vice president and managing director for Southeast Asia and Korea at VMware, said.

“Organizations need to make their investments in multi-cloud work harder. It is time to shift gears and transition to a cloud-smart strategy not just to weather what is to come, but to continue getting the scale of productivity and profitability they have been enjoying when they first moved to the Cloud far into the future.”

Given the lack of visibility and control over their multicloud environment, it is perhaps not surprising that 61% of Asian organizations surveyed say they need to improve their cybersecurity strategy in order to successfully secure apps and data across multiple clouds, the company further said.



In comparison, more than nine in 10 Cloud Smart organizations say little or no improvement is needed in securing their organization’s data (93%), their end-user employee data (93%) and customer data (92%).