Pinoy startup community stalwart Jojy Azurin dies at 59

Jojy Azurin, a leading figure in the local startup community, died on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the age of 59.

Public relations executive Mel Dominguez, a friend of Azurin, said in a Facebook post that he died from leukemia.

Another close associate of Azurin in the startup scene, Diane Eustaquio, also posted a Facebook tribute, adding that a wake will be held at the Arlington Memorial Chapels in Araneta Ave. in Quezon City from Dec. 2 to 4. A mass will also be held on Sunday night, Dec. 4.

Azurin was one of the first to catch the Covid-19 virus at the start of the pandemic in the early part of 2020. Entertainment site PEP.ph chronicled his severe bout with the virus as shared by his eldest son Julio Miguel, also known as Miggy.

Azurin was the CEO or founder of a number of local technology startups which were mostly in e-commerce and healthtech.

He was also the Manila director for Founder Institute, the world’s biggest startup incubator with over 4,500 startup graduates around the world. He mentored over 100 local startups.

Azurin served as a guest lecturer on “blockchain on healthcare” at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) and worked as regional director for Continental Asia at Freelancer.com, the world’s largest online outsourcing marketplace.

He completed a degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of the Philippines and took up units in M.A. Economics at the University of Asia and the Pacific. He taught e-commerce and digital marketing.

He founded or headed a number of IT companies such as Open Systems Philippines Corporation, Data Matrix Inc. and Nex Consulting. He was a co-founder of one of the earliest BPO companies in the Philippines.

Azurin founded BusinessSummaries.com and created it into one of the world’s top online executive book summary services with over 300,000 reader base. He eventually sold the company in 2010 to EBSCO Publishing, one of the world’s leading provider of business content.

He secured funding for other start-ups and mentored entrepreneurs to start their own companies. As a seasoned entrepreneur, Azurin also spoke at several tech workshops and conferences.