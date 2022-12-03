SG startup offers PH restaurants free online ordering system

In a bid to tackle down the food delivery duopoly of Grab and foodpanda, Singaporean startup Tablevibe has partnered with payments firm Xendit to launch a commission-free online ordering system in the Philippines.

The restaurant tech venture launched in Metro Manila following a surge in demand for its solutions in Singapore and Australia.

The startup allows any restaurant to set up a free Web shop and accept pickup and delivery orders directly from its customers.

On-demand drivers are sourced automatically and deliver food in a 10-kilometer radius for a P60 flat fee. As a result, restaurants can save up to 70% in online food ordering costs.

One of Tablevibe’s launch partners is CloudEats, a rapidly expanding cloud kitchen group with operations in both the Philippines and Vietnam.

Kimberly Yao, CEO of CloudEats, added: “Tablevibe helps us engage directly with our loyal customers, creates seamless commerce experiences, and offers great delivery fulfillment rates. It’s an exciting new channel for us.”

Restaurants typically use their cost savings to partially cover delivery fees, resulting in lower prices for consumers. Tablevibe said its deep integration with last-mile delivery services allows restaurants to deliver orders instantly without hiring their own drivers.

Xendit partnered with Tablevibe to spearhead its expansion.

Xendit managing director Yang Yang Zhang mentioned: “Our partnership with Tablevibe marks an essential step on our mission to build the digital infrastructure for Philippine-based businesses.

It enables restaurants to accept payments via credit cards, debit cards, and e-Wallets like GCash through a single integration. Together, we’re excited to support eateries and boost their online sales across the country.”

‍The global pandemic drove a seismic shift toward digital commerce in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. Seventy percent of consumers say they prefer ordering directly with restaurants, but most F&B operators need more tools to unlock direct-to-consumer relationships.

Mathieu Sneep, Tablevibe chief operation officer (COO) said, “We saw our global revenue surge more than 500% year over year. Together with our strong local partners, we are incredibly excited about supporting local restaurants and making their offerings even more accessible to food lovers across the Philippines.”