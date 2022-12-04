PH gov’t rolls out eTravel site to replace One HealthPass, arrival card

The Philippine government, led by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), has launched a new website for incoming travelers to the Philippines.

Called eTravel, the new website can be accessed at etravel.gov.ph and unifies all different systems and paper forms of different government agencies when travelling including the controversial One Health Pass which inbound passengers must accomplish when entering the country from abroad.

“No need to manually fill up an Immigration Arrival Card. No need to fill up a health declaration form via One HealthPass. Same system will provide data to Department of Tourism and Department of Transportarion. Just one system for all,” DICT undersecretary David Almirol said in a post on the social media site Linkedin.

Almirol said the site is now live and is processing more than 3,000 users per minute.

He said the initiative was possible with the help of the Bureau of Immigration of the Department of Justice, Bureau of Quarantine of the Department of Health, the Department of Tourism, and the DICT.

He said the system will also soon be used to replace the paper-based Customs Declaration in the country’s seaports and airports.

Almirol said the DICT will also partner with ARTA (Anti-Red Tape Authority) to implement a total ease-of doing-business and anti-red tape systems for other government agencies.