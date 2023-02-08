OnePlus expands product ecosystem with three new flagships

In the same breath as Huawei’s 1+8+N strategy, BBK Electronics subsidiary OnePlus recently lifted the curtains on the new products that will drive its 1+4+X strategy – the premium OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, the flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Series earbuds, and the OnePlus Pad tablet. Alongside these three, OnePlus also launched the first commercial product co-created via the OnePlus Featuring platform: the 81 Pro Keyboard co-designed with Keychron.

According to OnePlus founder Pete Lau, the 1+4+X strategy represents the devices that will build its product ecosystem which includes smartphones, TVs, earbuds, watches, tablets, and other products that can be connected to the OnePlus ecosystem to enhance the digital lifestyle of its consumer base.

The OnePlus 11 mode will officially be the second flagship that the brand will sell locally since its decision to offer products as a standalone although the Nord series continues to grow and is now on its fifth version in the Philippines. Meanwhile, the wearable audio accessory and the ultraportable tablet will be the first non-smartphone products that the brand will be introducing to the market.

OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra shows the journey of OnePlus through the years.

“Nine momentous years ago, OnePlus started its historic journey. Our goal to deliver a powerful smartphone with an exceptional user experience at an affordable price that you love. That same OnePlus vision, the relentless innovation, has been driven by our incredible community,” OnePlus India CEO Navnit Nakra admitted during his keynote.

Nakra reported that there are already 30 million members in Red Cable Club, the company’s loyalty program which offers exclusive perks and discounts to OnePlus smartphone owners. The program, today, has members across more than 50 countries, issued 6 billion of its engagement currency called RedCoin to fund more than 280 million exclusive member rights redemptions.

“Pushing the boundaries of performance is in our DNA. Over the years, we have maintained our industry leadership in 5G. It is our commitment that we will continue to create industry-leading smartphones with an all-in 5G strategic direction and we will help make the future even faster across the ecosystem we are building for you,” he added.

When compared side-by-side with the OnePlus 10T launched earlier in August of 2022, the OnePlus 11 now sports a tougher Gorilla Glass Victus front display glass protection, a more energy efficient AMOLED display with Dolby Vision, an always-on display option, the latest top-of-the-line processor from Qualcomm, a Hasselblad collaboration for the main camera, 8K quality recording, and a larger battery capacity.

“The OnePlus is designed to stand out on every level. From the unibody design to the incredible curvature with light flowing across the surface, we’ve used surgical grade stainless steel to ensure longevity. This helps us to reach our goal of extending the lifespan of our products,” shared OnePlus EU head of strategy Tuomas Lampen.

Lampen says that the OnePlus 11 comes in two “premium” colorways: Titan Black and Eternal Green. Both color options feature the signature Starlight Dial look that will house the 3rd Gen Hasselblad triple rear camera system comprised of a 50MP Sony IMX quad-pixel main sensor, a 32MP IMX709 RGBW telephoto shooter, and an IMX581 48MP ultrawide camera with a 115-degree FoV.

“With this new camera system, we refocused our entire camera imaging team to explore next generation hardware assistance and computational photography. For the first time ever at OnePlus, all three cameras are assisted by an accu-spectrum light color identifier – this key sensor enhances our color accuracy algorithm,” he explained.

Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with real-time hardware-enabled ray tracing capabilities, the OnePlus 11 also packs a 16GB LPDDR5X memory, a 100W SuperVOOC fast-charging system, a 5000mAh dual-cell battery, a 2K 120Hz AMOLED screen, and TurboRAW HDR mode.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 TWS earbuds builds on the success of its predecessor with new features like Google spatial audio for Android 13, multi-channel audio on YouTube and Disney+, 11mm+6mm dual driver technology, an Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function, and up to 39 hours of music playback.

Finally, the OnePlus Pad is a lightweight flagship tablet with a CNC aluminum unibody and 2.5D curved glass. The brand says that the device is a pioneer in having a 7:5 screen ratio which it dubs “ReadFit” to maximize readability and tactile comfort. Local availability and pricing are yet to be announced for all new products launched during the event.