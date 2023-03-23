Report: Churn rate highest among Dito users due to lack of signal     

A new report from mobile metrics firm Opensignal has revealed that mobile users leaving their mobile network spent more time with no signal before they switched operator than the average for all users on their old network.

In particular, those leaving Dito experienced 1.8x more time without signal than the average for all Dito users, compared to 1.6x more time without signal for those leaving Smart and Globe.

In addition, only those who left Dito saw a statistically significant improvement in the proportion of time they spent with no signal in the 30 days after they changed their operator with a drop from 2.2% to 1.1%.

The new analysis investigated the relationship between mobile network experience in the Philippines and smartphone users that subsequently switch their mobile operator which Opensignal called “Leavers”.

The data highlighted the importance of communicating the quality of network experience in advertising to attract users and for retention teams to avoid losing customers.

According to the report, Leavers spent more time with no cellular signal on their old operator and spent less time connected to 4G or 5G compared with the average experience of all users on their original mobile operator’s network.

In addition, Dito and Smart Leavers observed significantly slower speeds than the all user average on their original operator prior to switching to a new mobile operator.

This insight, Opensignal said, could be used by the retention teams of the telcos to identify users that are at most risk of switching.

Meanwhile, the marked improvement Globe Leavers see after switching in their download speeds — and similarly, Smart Leavers in their time spent on 4G/5G — suggested opportunities for their rivals’ acquisition teams.

Regardless of the operator they left, all Leavers spent statistically less time with a 4G or 5G connection before they switched from their original operator than the all user average, the report said.

The experience gap among Leavers for Time on 4G/5G ranges between 1.6 for Dito and 2.4 percentage points for Globe.

The report noted that in its previous analysis on churn, Globe Leavers saw a statistically significant improvement in “Time on 4G/5G” after switching but our Smart Leavers did not. This, however, is no longer true.

“Now, Smart Leavers’ Time on 4G/5G score rises by 6.3 percentage points in the 30 days after switching, while our Globe Leavers’ score drops by 2.1 percentage points,” it said.

A key reason for this change, Opensignal said, is that Globe’s Time on 4G/5G has improved, allowing it to draw level with Smart in September 2021 and consistently beat its rival from May 2022 onwards.

Globe said that in 2022 it deployed 2,267 new 5G sites, connected 1,702 new cell sites and upgraded more than 13,600 mobile sites to 4G.

This effort, the report said, has clearly reaped dividends because Globe caught up and then overtook Smart in the amount of time users spend connected to 4G or 5G.

Turning to the average download speeds, Dito and Smart Leavers observed 6.8% and 6.9% slower speeds, respectively, compared to all users on their original operator.

“In contrast, there is no statistically significant difference between Globe Leavers’ Download Speed Experience and the all user average. However, Globe Leavers’ speeds improved markedly in the 30 days after they left Globe, rising by an impressive 7.9 Mbps (52.4%),” it said.

There was no significant difference between Dito Leavers’ speeds before and after switching operator, while Smart Leavers’ speeds declined after switching — falling by 5.6Mbps (24.8%), the reported indicated.

Opensignal said there are good reasons to keep a close eye on the local mobile market.

In addition to Dito’s ambitious target to at least double its user base from 14 million to 28 million in 2023, Now Telecom plans to launch a pilot 5G network in parts of Metro Manila.

“Also, Smart announced back in August 2023 that it is seeking to sunset its 3G network in 2023 — a move that will free up spectrum for use with 4G and 5G, improving the mobile experience for typical smartphone users,” it said.

Opensignal said its analysis showed “that Leavers have a worse mobile experience than typical users, in terms of the time they spent without a cellular signal, the amount of time they connect to 4G or 5G and — and in the case of Dito and Smart Leavers — their download speeds. Addressing these pain points will aid customer retention.”

It added: “Similarly, this analysis highlights the improved experience Globe and Smart Leavers see in average download speeds and Time on 4G/5G, respectively, after switching.

“The difference in Leavers’ experience indicates opportunities for operator acquisition teams to highlight their mobile network experience strengths in these areas in marketing and advertising to attract new users.”