PH, US firms team up on full-sized e-motorcycles

Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. (IMI), a global technology and electronics manufacturing solutions expert based in the Philippines, and Zero Motorcycles, a electric motorcycles and power trains based in California, US have forged a partnership to increase access to the world’s leading full-sized all-electric motorcycles.

IMI has the expertise in both electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly all located under one roof, the company said.

The strategic manufacturing collaboration involves both the full assembly of the motorcycles as well as partial, modular assemblies. IMI will assemble Zero’s electric motorcycle models and other assemblies in their facility in Laguna in conjunction with the manufacturing facilities for Zero in Scott’s Valley, California.

“We look forward to such amazing collaboration to help bring their innovative electric motorcycles to the world. This partnership aligns with our commitment to supporting companies in their growth and sustainability efforts while providing high-quality manufacturing services,” Arthur R. Tan, CEO of IMI, said.

“Expanding our manufacturing footprint into a new region allows us to efficiently scale up to meet the rapidly growing demand for our products and improve customer delivery and satisfaction in the fast-growing EV market. We are thrilled to partner with IMI and bring their expertise in electronics manufacturing and motorcycle assembly to the Zero Motorcycles lineup of products,” Sam Paschel, CEO of Zero Motorcycles, said. Mass production is projected to start as early as the second quarter of 2023.