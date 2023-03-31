UPS expands, relocates Cebu facility

CEBU– UPS has relocated its Cebu Center in Mandaue City to a larger facility at the Ground Air-Logistics Corporation (GALCO) building and cargo area in Lapu-Lapu City.

The company said this move will allow UPS to better serve a growing demand for faster and more reliable international shipping services from businesses looking to pursue cross-border growth opportunities.

Located within the Mactan-Cebu International Airport perimeter, the new Cebu Center location provides UPS direct access to the airport’s cargo terminal, as well as a larger staging area allowing for speedier shipment processing.

This means UPS’s customers in the Lapu-Lapu City vicinity can now enjoy more flexibility and a widened time window of up to one hour to consolidate their export shipments to meet same-day departure. Customers with UPS Worldwide Express Saver shipments from major cities worldwide can also receive their packages up to one hour earlier.

UPS will continue to operate five weekly flights to connect businesses in Cebu to over 220 countries and territories via the company’s comprehensive global transportation network.

“With a strong manufacturing sector and as one of the fastest growing e-commerce markets in Asia, we see plenty of opportunities for businesses in the Philippines to participate in regional as well as global trade and UPS is here to support their cross-border growth,” Russell Reed, managing director of UPS Philippines and Thailand said.

“Moving the UPS Cebu Center nearer to the airport and to our customers allows us to better serve small and large businesses located in the wider Visayas center of commerce, who now have faster, more reliable and more flexible access to their clients both regionally and internationally. As a global trade enabler, we’re always looking for ways to make supply chains more efficient and resilient, so as to enable our customers to achieve their growth ambitions.” The UPS Cebu Center in Lapu-Lapu City handles UPS’s international time-definite shipments and is open every Monday to Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. It also serves as a convenient access point for customers to drop off and pick up their packages during operating hours.