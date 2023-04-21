UST signs e-learning deal with Canvas

Instructure, the maker of Canvas, announced that the University of Santo Tomas (UST) System has chosen Canvas as its new Learning Management System (LMS) to improve collaboration, implement academic and technological advancements and meet changing student and faculty needs.

The implementation will benefit the University of Santo Tomas and other Dominican Province of the Philippines (DPP) schools, including Colegio de San Juan de Letran – Calamba, Colegio de San Juan de Letran – Manaoag and Angelicum Iloilo.

Rev. Fr. Wenifredo Padilla, III, OP, acting assistant to the Rector for Information and Communications Technology at the University of Santo Tomas System.

The University of Santo Tomas, Asia’s oldest existing university, will move from its previous LMS to Canvas, prompted by the need to improve content sharing and collaboration between their network and increase efficiency in grading and achievement of learning outcomes.



Canvas will provide teachers access to data and analytics that will allow them to make informed decisions and give more personalized feedback to their students.

“Two decades prior to the pandemic, the University of Santo Tomas established itself as the pioneer for e-learning adoption in the Philippines. As we continue to expand and improve our digital ecosystem, the University of Santo Tomas has engaged in an official partnership with Instructure to advance with forward-thinking solutions that provide everyone with access to a high-quality education supported by an equally powerful learning management system,” Assistant Professor Anna Cherylle M. Ramos, Director of UST’s Educational Technology Center said.

Ramos stated that after surveying teachers and students, the university concluded that Canvas was the most robust and intuitive learning platform to redesign and transform exemplary courses and promote meaningful teaching, learning and assessment that could lead their students to achieve success in the future world of work.

“We trust that this partnership will continue to propel us to greater heights by fostering more pedagogical innovations on campus and will enable instructors and students to interact more seamlessly within and outside of the classroom as we transition from fully online to hyflex/hybrid modalities of instruction in the post-pandemic era,” Rev. Fr. Wenifredo Padilla, III, OP, acting assistant to the Rector for Information and Communications Technology, said.

By adding the communication, grading and data capabilities of Canvas LMS, the University is looking to improve engagement and creativity by providing an easy-to-use platform for teachers and students with the potential for adding micro-credentials. “As the Philippines moves to a new era of education and looks to recover from the interruption in learning by the pandemic, we are excited to join efforts with the University of Santo Tomas, providing them with robust, secure and flexible tools that allow for a more student-centered approach, promoting flexibility and mobility that improve student success,” Harrison Kelly, regional VP for the Asia Pacific region at Instructure, said.