Team ECHO wins MPL Philippines Season 11 championship

The MPL Philippines Season 11 Grand Finals has concluded with team ECHO edging out defending champions team Blacklist International via a thumping 4-0 sweep in a best-of-seven series.

The Orcas will take home the lion’s share of the $150,000 prize pool, and a ticket to the upcoming Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2023 happening in Phnom Penh from June 8 to June 10.

Members of team ECHO which won the MPL Philippines Season 11 Grand Finals.

The MPL Philippines Season 11 Grand Finals welcomed over 5,000 offline spectators and onlookers who streamed outside the main hall through LED screens. The season garnered a peak-concurrent viewership of over 900,000 viewers, beating Season 10’s peak views at 800,000, according to analytics partner Esports Charts.

Both Blacklist International and ECHO will represent the Philippines to the MSC 2023, which for the first time, will welcome teams from three new regions from North America, Turkey, and MENA. Early this year, ECHO and Blacklist International also represented the country in the recent M4 World Championship and snatched the titles of Champion and 1st runner-up, respectively.

Meanwhile, Sanford “Sanford” Vinuya was awarded the Grand Finals most valuable player (MVP).



The Grand Finals night also saw the induction of Edward “EDWARD” Dapadap to the prestigious Hall of Legends.

Other awards were bestowed upon Rowgien “Owgwen” Unigo as the Regular Season MVP, Kenneth Carl “Yue” Tadeo as the Rookie of the Season, Renmar “Reptar” Sta. Cruz as the Best English Caster, and Caisam Yvez “Wolf” Nopueto as the Best Filipino Caster.

Meanwhile, the league also awarded the following based on fan votes:

Sportsmanship Award: Ben “Benthings” Maglaque

Freshest Face Award: Kristof Malcus “Hesu” Calderon

Most Fashionable Award: Jonmar “OhMyV33NUS” Villaluna

Best Content Creator Award: Danerie “Wise” Rosario

Most Improved Team Award: BREN Esports

Most Epic Game Play Awards (no particular order):

Red for Redemption by Blacklist International

Sanford’s Backdoor Play by ECHO

Tali ng Pagkakabigan by Blacklist International



MPL Philippines is supported by Smart, the official tournament telco partner. Infinix joins the pool of official sponsors. MAYA and Secret Lab as partners in esports.