Globe Q1 corporate data revenues hit P4.5B

Globe’s corporate data segment generated P4.5 billion in revenues for the first quarter of 2023, marking a 15% increase from the same period a year ago.

The growth in ICT was led by cyber security services, business application solutions, cloud solutions, and data center services, consistent with the trend seen in prior years.

The company said this was driven by the strong traction from information and communications technology (ICT) services, which grew by an impressive 52% year-on-year as enterprise digitalization continues to gain momentum.

“We strive to be the leading enabler of the digital lifestyle and commerce in the Philippines. The impressive performance of our corporate data segment is a clear indication that we are on the right track. We are dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable ICT solutions to our customers and driving further growth in this vital aspect of our business,” Ernest Cu, Globe group president and CEO said.

By investing in ICT infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives, the company has been able to seize the expanding market for technology-driven services and maintain its competitive edge.

Globe continues breaking barriers by providing advanced solutions that foster business growth. Its enterprise group, Globe Business, equips organizations with essential tools and resources to facilitate their success, including high-quality end-to-end access solutions tailored to meet their connectivity needs, whether it be local or international.

With its cloud solutions, Globe Business empowers enterprises to easily adjust to changing workflows and navigate the constantly evolving business landscape, ensuring consistent operational stability, continuity, and resiliency.

Globe Business also manages a cutting-edge network of data centers that provide exceptional hosting and management services. These data centers offer the high level of performance and reliability that businesses demand, enabling them to operate with utmost ease and confidence.Globe’s success highlights the growing importance of technology in today’s business environment. The company is well-positioned to continue its growth and meet the evolving needs of its customers in the years to come.