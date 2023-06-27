BPO firm iQor appoints Pinay exec as global chief people officer

Business process outsourcing (BPO) firm has promoted and appointed Filipino executive Fleurette Navarro as its new chief people officer (CPO) for its global operations.

The newly created global position will primarily oversee the company’s global human resource and recruitment functions, ensuring the implementation of best practices.

With extensive experience of 23 years in the BPO industry, Navarro has held significant positions as the head of operations in globally recognized companies such as HSBC, CapitalOne, and Tata Consultancy.

“I have developed a deep understanding of the BPO industry through roles in operations, account management, training, quality assurance, and human resources for the past two decades,” she shared.

Navarro’s appointment as CPO is expected to strengthen iQor’s commitment to global standards of gender equality in leadership, aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

With women comprising 58% of the workforce and 29% of the executive team, iQor has achieved 52% diversity in leadership hires and promotions in the last 15 months.

In her newly created position, Navarro aims to bring together iQor’s global human resources, recruiting, compensation, and benefits functions under her leadership to ensure a cohesive and people-focused experience.

Navarro expressed her enthusiasm for this new chapter with iQor and emphasized her commitment to enhancing talent acquisition, employee development, and workplace culture with a strategic approach, aiming to maintain iQor as an excellent place to work.

Throughout her six-year tenure, Navarro has successfully led a high-performing team in human resources and global recruiting, showcasing her exceptional leadership skills and the ability to empower those around her.

Navarro also played a crucial role in navigating the challenges posed by the pandemic by fostering relationships with the government and implementing measures to protect employees and the business.

As a member of the executive team, Navarro will report directly to iQor president and CEO Gary Praznik.

“Flo has been a passionate advocate for all iQorians and has exemplified our shared belief that our strength lies in our diversity and the unique contributions of each team member,” Praznik said.

“I am confident that under her leadership, our human resources and recruiting team will continue to thrive and create valuable employee experiences that make people smile,” he added.

According to research conducted by Grant Thornton International, data from 2021 revealed that approximately 48% of senior management roles in various industries in the Philippines were occupied by women.

Additionally, their global 2023 Women in Business Report indicates that women in mid-market companies hold 32.4% of senior management positions worldwide.

These statistics highlight the increasing commitment of companies worldwide, including iQor in the Philippines, to promoting gender diversity in key leadership positions.