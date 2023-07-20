Pinoy startup launches blockchain and AI-powered homebuilding platform

Jose Paolo “JP” Calma, former CEO of the Multi-Development and Construction Corporation (MDCC), has launched Homeqube, a blockchain and AI-powered homebuilding platform that enables users to design their dream homes through its built-in network of architects, engineers, contractors, suppliers, and manufacturers.

With his extensive background in system architecture and interior construction, Calma’s first-hand perspective of the complex issues within the homebuilding industry prompted him to build a decentralized online platform that makes homebuilding accessible to all.

“Homeqube is designed to solve persistent problems within the industry, such as long lead times, staggering inefficiencies in the design process, the overreliance on human labor, unsustainable raw materials, and not to mention the huge gap between e-commerce and the sector,” Calma said.

The blockchain and AI-powered homebuilding platform features user-centric controls or “knobs” based on a deconstruction philosophy where various combinations of designs can be created from basic system parts. Users can explore cost, lifestyle, and mobility metrics by adjusting these knobs, helping them to make informed home design and building decisions.

Other key features include optical character recognition (OCR) for automatic lot area plotting, agile design, and auto-generation of essential documents before move-in.

Using the platform’s standard QUBE token and gamification approach, users can earn tokens every time their created part and design are recognized and accepted by the Homeqube system, participate in design game challenges, and eventually sell their designs as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) once they become community members.

As such, the platform also features a Solana-based launchpad and NFT marketplace for homebuilding needs from home designs, home system algorithms, decors, furniture, fixtures, prototypes, and augmented reality (AR) overlays. It is the first NFT marketplace that accepts a wide array of 3D printing files, including parametric data and generative art.

“Drawing on the principles of strategic information architecture and the power of peer collaboration, Homeqube revolutionizes the industry. There’s no need for traditional e-commerce ‘add to cart’ processes. With our platform, we introduce an innovative approach where commercial satisfaction can be achieved through engaging and interactive experiences. We’re also paving the way for seamless fiat ramping,” the Homeqube CEO said. According to Calma, the platform serves as a hub for industry professionals, from manufacturers and engineers to interior designers and plumbers, where they can enrich their practices or kickstart their businesses.