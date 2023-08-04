PH has highest monthly search volume for AI: study

The Philippines has the highest monthly search volume for artificial intelligence (AI), a new study from technology firm Electronics Hub said.

Electronics Hub said it has built a list of over 90 of the most popular generative-AI tools in four categories (text, voice, audio, and image).

The company also said it recorded the monthly Google search volume for these tools in every country by category and overall to find how many searches each country makes per 100,000 people. The most popular tools are those with the highest monthly search volume.

Among its key findings, the study said the Philippines has the highest monthly search volume for AI tools overall: 5,052 per 100,000 population, mostly for text AI.

ChatGPT is the most-searched generative-AI tool in the most countries (65), including the US.

Quillbot is the most-searched tool in the second-most countries (61) but has the highest search volume overall (12 m global searches per month) and Midjourney is the most-searched image generation tool in 92 countries.

Generative-AI tools are rapidly transforming multiple sectors, from marketing and journalism to education and the arts.

These tools use algorithms to derive new text, audio or images from massive banks of training material.



While the likes of ChatGPT and Midjourney could be used to achieve artistic effects beyond human capability or imagination, for now they are most used to produce human-like content more effortlessly than a human might.

And the results are uncanny — provoking many to question if (or when) we might consider AI to have become truly intelligent or even sentient.