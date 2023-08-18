PUNX Studios “333: The Rise of Heroes,” unveils AI-enabled animated series

Animation and gaming firm PUNX Studios announced the launch of their funding campaign to bring their groundbreaking AI-enabled animated series, “333: The Rise of Heroes,” to life.



The full trailer of the animated series is currently going viral on TikTok with numerous call outs to Netflix and other studios to produce and support the film. This seven-episode saga delves into the historical struggles of the Philippines during the Spanish colonization, presenting a compelling narrative that unearths untold stories of bravery, resilience, and the relentless fight for freedom.

Through the convergence of masterful animation and cutting-edge AI technology, this independent studio has unlocked the boundless potential of storytelling. “333: The Rise of Heroes” breathes fresh life into Philippines history, forging an immersive experience that bridges the gap between the past and the present, fostering a profound appreciation for the rich tapestry of the Philippines’ history, cultures, and iconic figures.

“333: The Rise of Heroes” unfolds the poignant genesis of the Philippines and its arduous path to independence, illuminating both the well-known historical events and the unsung heroes who played pivotal roles in the country’s emancipation. The series artfully interweaves meticulously researched revelations with familiar stories, captivating and enlightening audiences of all generations.

Embarking on this audacious endeavor, PUNX Studios calls upon global supporters to rally behind “333: The Rise of Heroes.” Contributions to their Kickstarter campaign will provide vital resources, enabling the team to infuse heart and soul into crafting an indelible and empowerin work of art.

By backing the Kickstarter campaign, supporters will not only become an integral part of this epic animated series but also contribute to a historic preservation of the past that resonates with audiences worldwide. PUNX Studios seeks to captivate a global audience, sharing the courageous stories of the Filipino people and their indomitable spirit.

This is your opportunity to etch your name into history. Show your support for “333: The Rise of Heroes” on Kickstarter and become an architect of this project’s reality. Discover more about the campaign and how you can contribute at kickstarter.com/projects/punxstudios/333-the-rise-of-heroes. For comprehensive details about PUNX Studios and their mission, visit punx.ai or contact them via email at corporate@punx.ai.