Converge offers ‘free upgrade to Vision’ promo for FiberX subscribers

New and existing Converge FiberX customers in Metro Manila can choose to add a pay television service to their subscription at no cash-out as Converge offers a promo for those who will avail of Vision through August 31.

As a value-added service, Vision provides access to a broader selection of local and international television channels for a monthly fee of P99 or P299, depending on a subscriber’s chosen plan, on top of their monthly broadband subscription fee.

With the no cash-out promo taking effect, FiberX customers will no longer have to pay for the Xperience box, which is priced at P2,800.

“At Converge, we always keep ahead in giving our subscribers the latest innovation so that they have the best digital experience. Vision uses the newest technology for digital platforms. For now, customers can access TV channels and OTT (over-the-top) services but in the future, it can allow them to receive content on demand, such as concert live-streaming,” said Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy during the recent speed boost launch of Converge held at its headquarters in Pasig.

In partnership with its affiliate cable company Pacific Kabelnet (PKN), Converge introduced Vision in 2021 as an all-in-one home entertainment service. It supports 4K streaming and offers 61 to 88 multi-genre and multi-language channels, some of which include USA Today News, USA Today Sports, Cinema One, HBO, Cartoon Network, and History Channel.

Vision uses online linear streaming which enables users to access content through their Converge fiber broadband connection, giving greater flexibility, interactivity, and the ability to deliver high-definition (HD) content compared to traditional broadcasting methods.

Vision can accommodate Filipinos’ demand for different online video content as it gives them access to YouTube, where music videos and vlogs can be streamed at any time.

According to the recent DataReportal’s Digital 2024 study, the Philippines continues to be the top consumer of online video content with 97.2 percent of Filipino online users watching any kind of video online at least once a week.

Other applications that can be downloaded through Vision include Spotify, Viu, Disney+, Curiosity, Amazon Prime, and HBO Go.

“If you are someone who loves your pay TV channels, our Vision box is here, ensuring that your entertainment needs are not only met but exceeded. The box not only offers access to cable TV channels, but also allows customers to download their favorite OTT apps, play games, and be in command with its integrated Google assistant,” said Converge chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada.

Converge dominated the Ookla Speedtest Awards in the second half of 2023 and has been declared as the Fastest Internet Service Provider in the Philippines.

Converge has given free Internet speed upgrades for free to its existing FiberX customers. FiberX 1500, 2000, and 2500 are now 100 Mbps faster compared to its original speed, improving subscribers’ connection to up to 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 700 Mbps, respectively.

FiberX 3500 subscribers, meanwhile, can now experience a 200-Mbps difference to their plan, increasing their 800-Mbps internet connection to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps).

The nationwide and automatic speed increase special offer is effective until March 31, 2024.