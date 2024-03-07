realme 12 Series 5G debuts in PH with price starting at P14,999

Smartphone maker realme officially launched the realme 12 Series 5G on Thursday, March 7, as it unveiled two new smartphones — the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and realme 12+ 5G.

Collectively, the realme 12 Series 5G is the latest addition to the smartphone brand’s popular Number Series.

The unveiling was held during an exclusive on-ground event simultaneously live-streamed online on realme’s official Facebook and YouTube pages. During the launch event, guests and attendees experienced the realme Gallery Walkthrough where they were immersed in a unique experiential event to learn about the camera and design features of the realme 12 Series 5G.

The realme 12 Pro+ 5G comes in 12GB+512GB storage variant available in two colorways: Submarine Blue and Navigator Beige, retailing at P25,999.

Meanwhile, the realme 12+ 5G comes in two colors as well: Pioneer Green and Navigator Beige. It is available in two storage variants: 12GB+256GB and 8GB+256GB priced at P19,999 and P17,999 respectively.

The realme 12 Series 5G is available on realme’s e-commerce platforms namely Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop from March 7-15 wherein buyers can get huge discounts of up to P4,000 for the realme 12 Pro+ 5G and up to P3,000 off for the realme 12+ 5G.

For Shopee users, the realme 12+ 5G (12GB+256GB) will be exclusively available on the platform for a much lower price of up to P3,400 off during Shopee’s Super Brand Day sale happening only on March 8.

Additionally, realme Care+ will be included for the first 1,000 customers to purchase the realme 12 Pro+ 5G (12GB+512GB) and another 2,000 customers for both storage variants of the realme 12+ 5G – for a total of 3,000 customers, across all the e-commerce platforms mentioned above, who are entitled to a special aftercare service for their device.

The first inclusion is a one-time Free Replacement for Damaged Display redeemable within 6 months after the purchase. The screen replacement covers accidental drops, collision, and extrusion.

A 6-Month Extended Repair Warranty is also activated after the default warranty period expires. It covers non-human damage that naturally comes with using mobile phones and does not include repairs from falling, squeezing, and liquid penetration.

As realme’s Official Installment Partner, Home Credit is offering up to 18-month installment programs with 0% interest. Meanwhile, credit card users can opt for up to 18 months of installed payment plan with 0% interest as well.

On the other hand, offline buyers can also catch perks and freebies when purchasing from realme Stores and authorized dealers nationwide. From March 8-17, buyers can take home a TechLife 4.5L See-Through Air Fryer worth P2,799.00 when they buy the realme 12 Pro+ 5G while the realme 12+ 5G comes with either a TechLife High-Speed Hair Dryer or TechLife 4L Digital Rice Cooker worth P2,399.00. These freebies are available only until stocks last.