Asus PH debuts AI-powered Zenbook DUO, Zenbook 14 OLED laptops

Asus has launched in the Philippines the Zenbook DUO (UX8406) and Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405) — laptops that are equipped with 3K Asus Lumina OLED displays which give users accurate colors, customizable display settings, and safe visual displays.

Both Zenbooks also feature a Harman Kardon-certified audio system with Dolby Atmos certification for an immersive spatial audio experience.

Both are Intel Evo edition laptops, with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU), delivering AI experiences, immersive graphics, and efficient multitasking.

The low-latency AI computing not only enhances productivity but also extends battery life, perfect for various mobile computing tasks. The Zenbooks combine intelligent productivity features and AI capabilities into sleek, eco-conscious, and highly portable designs.

With two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, users enjoy versatile connectivity without the hassle of bulky docking stations or multiple adapters when traveling.

The Asus Zenbook DUO rewrites the rule book for on-the-go productivity with its dual OLED touchscreens . Both displays also support precise stylus input using the Asus Pen 2.0, perfect for note-taking.

An integrated ScreenXpert software enables users to multitask like a pro through smartphone-like gestures, like using six fingers to summon the virtual keyboard, switching between displays with a simple flick, and so much more.

For those who prefer a customized workspace, ScreenXpert allows Zenbook DUO users to switch apps and create preset layouts for various tasks easily.

The Zenbook DUO also comes with an integrated kickstand and a detachable full-size Asus ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad which fits and auto-charges between the dual screens.

Zenbook DUO is a master multitasker with four different modes. Laptop Mode provides a traditional clamshell form factor while removing the detachable keyboard enables Dual Screen Mode, letting users maximize 19.8 inches of screen real estate or use the twin 16:10 displays independently.

For those handling extensive worksheets or spending hours coding, Desktop Mode is ideal. With the laptop hinge aligned vertically, users can enjoy side-by-side portrait screens. Paired with a wireless keyboard, one screen can host productivity apps while the other displays reference materials or research sources.

Finally, collaborations are also easier with Sharing Mode. The 180° hinge lays the screens flat, facilitating group brainstorming sessions without the need to crowd around, promoting better engagement and discussion.

Equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processors, 32 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Zenbook DUO ensures top-notch productivity.

Available in Inkwell Gray, the Asus Zenbook DUO is priced at P129,995 and includes a complimentary lifetime license to Office 2021 Home & Student valued at P6,999 and a 1-month free Adobe Cloud Subscription worth P8,000.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

Thinner and lighter than ever at just 1.2 kg with a 14.9 mm profile, the all-new Asus Zenbook 14 OLED offers mobility with its sleek, lightweight, all-metal design.

Its OLED display makes every viewing moment incredible, with up to 600-nits brightness, Web-friendly 16:10 aspect ratio, and 87% screen-to-body ratio. Adaptive Sync automatically adjusts the refresh rate for always-smooth visuals.

Featuring up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc graphics, the Zenbook 14 OLED is an Intel Evo Edition laptop that elevates sophistication to new heights. With ultrafast 1 TB SSD storage, 16 GB RAM, and WiFi 6E, users experience minimal wait times and enhanced productivity on the go.

The new Asus ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad on the Zenbook 14 OLED provides a comfortable and quiet typing experience with a silk-like touch on the surface.

Additionally, the FHD IR camera features a physical shutter and face unlock for privacy protection. It also delivers exceptional video conferencing with AI 3D Sense Camera and built-in two-way AI noise cancellation for smart webcam and audio/mic features.

Zenbook 14 OLED users can enjoy superior audio with the latest Super Linear speaker technology, delivering quality volume for an enhanced listening experience.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED, available in Ponder Blue, starts at P63,995, which includes a complimentary lifetime license to Office 2021 Home & Student worth P6,999 and a 1-month free Adobe Cloud Subscription worth P8,000.