CIT-U, BulSU, Mapua to represent PH in Huawei ICT contest regional finals

Three Philippine universities — Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U), Bulacan State University (BulSU), and Mapua University — are gearing up to showcase their talents as they represent the country in the upcoming regional finals of the Huawei ICT Competition – Innovation Track.

Following their outstanding performance at the national finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2023-2024, Team WEI Care from CIT-U emerged as the grand winner, while Team Juancard from BulSU and Team ELB Project I-Sight, from Mapua, were hailed as the 1st prize winners.

The teams will undergo another level of rigorous evaluations by the regional panel of judges with evaluations conducted entirely online.

Team Juancard, an all-female team, also received a special award during the national finals, as the organizers recognized outstanding women who participated in the ICT competition and to encourage more women to unleash their potential in the ICT industry and promote inclusivity.

The innovation track of the competition focuses on the transformative potential of ICTs such as AI, IoT, big data, and cloud to solve real-life problems, propose solutions that have social and business value, and design models with comprehensive functions, tailored to meet the needs of the ever-evolving society.

The Huawei ICT Competition is participated by students in Huawei ICT academies globally. The Philippines first joined the competition in 2020, witnessing a steady rise in the number of participating universities and students ever since.