NGA 911 briefs Metro Manila Council on emergency response system in LA

LOS ANGELES, California – Next Generation Advanced (NGA) 911 — an IP-based emergency communications system — presented the future of public safety and emergency response to a delegation of the Metro Manila Council and the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) at an educational tour in Westin Bonaventure, Los Angeles California recently.

NGA chief executive officer Don Ferguson and chief financial officer Ishka Villacisneros welcomed the local government executives in LA and briefed them on NGA’s mission to enhance public safety and emergency response, letting them know that NGA, their technology and systems are already available, and infrastructure built in the Philippines.

The presentation included a demonstration of how the advanced system performs in various emergency response situations. Simulations of actual crisis situations where NGA 911’s next generation technology developed by the company in LA were highlighted.

“NGA 911 provides cities and communities in the US and other countries with peace of mind through our advanced and next generation emergency response systems. We are happy to announce that this next-generation 911 technology is now in the Philippines and we are looking to save more lives and empower more communities by unifying all systems in the future,” said Ferguson.

NGA chief executive officer Don Ferguson speaking during the presentation

NGA 911 has ongoing deployments in Rizal, Pangasinan, and Cagayan De Oro regions. These LGUs are now ready to provide the next-generation digital technology for emergency communication and public safety services that is used in the United States.

“We are partnering with NGA 911 to equip our public safety officers with a system that will enable them to provide immediate emergency assistance and help us adapt to the ever-changing landscape of public safety,” Morong mayor Sidney Soriano had said at the announcement of their LGU’s partnership with NGA 911 in April 2023.

Among the Metro Manila mayors present in the event were San Juan City mayor Francis Zamora, Malabon mayor Jeannie Sandoval, Muntinlupa mayor Ruffy Biazon, Navotas mayor John Rey Tiangco, Pasay City mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Pateros mayor Ike Ponce of Pateros, Las Piñas vice mayor April Aguilar Nery, together with CDRRMMO officers and MMDA official.

The NGA presentation was part of the educational tour of the Philippine delegation on disaster preparedness, emergency response in the US that also coincided with the Manila International Film Festival itinerary organized by the MMDA in Los Angeles, California.

As part of the educational trip, NGA facilitated a Los Angeles City Hall tour for the Metro Manila mayors who had the opportunity to interact and talk with the City of Los Angeles deputy mayors and city officials.