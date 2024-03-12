Attacks on mobile devices significantly increase in 2023, says Kaspersky

In 2023, cybersecurity firm Kaspersky observed a steady increase in the number of attacks on mobile devices, reaching almost 33.8 million attacks, marking a 50% increase from the previous year’s figures.

Kaspersky’s annual analysis of mobile threat landscape highlighted the growing prevalence of mobile security risks alongside the advancement of malicious mobile tools and technologies.

According to the company’s experts, there is a noticeable upward trend in attacks targeting mobile devices. In 2023 alone, the number of such attacks surged to 33,790,599, representing a significant increase of almost 52%, compared to the 22,255,956 attacks recorded in 2022.

The most prevalent threat to mobile devices was adware, a type of software that displays unwanted (and sometimes irritating) pop-up adverts, comprising 40.8% of all threats detected.

Regarding banking Trojans, the number of installation packages for such malware dropped to 153,682 after experiencing a sharp increase last year when the figure doubled. At the same time, the number of attacks using mobile bankers remained at the relatively same level.

Cybercriminals frequently distribute mobile threats through both official and unofficial app stores. In 2023, Kaspersky experts observed numerous malicious applications infiltrating Google Play.

One of the most common disguises for 2023 were fake investment apps that relied on social engineering tactics to extract personal data from users, primarily phone numbers and full names, which were later added to databases used for phone fraud.

Another prevalent vector of attacks observed was malicious WhatsApp and Telegram mods designed to steal user data.

“The surge in Android malware and riskware activity throughout 2023 marks a concerning shift after a period of relative calm,” commented Anton Kivva, mobile security expert at Kaspersky.

“Reaching levels reminiscent of early 2021 by year-end, this uptick underscores the significant threat users face. It’s a stark reminder of the importance of remaining vigilant and implementing robust security measures to protect against evolving cyber threats.”