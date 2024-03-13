Acer PH third-party vendor breached, employee database leaked

On Tuesday, March 12, 2024, Deep Web Konek, a group of Philippine cybersecurity enthusiasts monitoring dark Web activities, reported that they had been informed via e-mail about a security incident with Acer Philippines.

On March 12, 2024, Acer Philippines suffered a data breach orchestrated by the threat actor #OpEDSA, resulting in unauthorized access to employee information, including names, usernames, passwords, and contact details.#OpEDSA's Press Release:https://t.co/N8Kgu4Fbh6 pic.twitter.com/dDr8w3NE9d — Deep Web Konek (@deepwebkonek) March 12, 2024

A group identifying itself as #OpEDSA claimed to have breached the servers of Acer Philippines and gained access to a database with sensitive employee information.

Data included fields such as first name, last name, username, password, role, birthdate, mobile number, e-mail address, employer’s name, and department.

The threat actors released a statement at https://paste.ee/r/pEofJ/0 (blocked on PLDT) speaking out against Philippine political dynasties and the affluent class as having betrayed the spirit of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

The statement spoke of squabbles and insults between the affluent political families like the Dutertes and Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. which were tied to securing power and personal interests. It then discussed keeping the spirit of EDSA People Power alive and stopping the elite classes.

Their full statement may be viewed below:

Acer Philippines acted with transparency and acknowledged the breach late evening the same day by releasing the following statement on its social media channels.

In our commitment to full transparency, we wish to inform you of a recent security incident involving a third-party vendor managing employee attendance data. pic.twitter.com/SXDeZ3I27B — Acer Philippines (@AcerPhils) March 12, 2024

The local Acer office said that a security incident happened involving its third-party vendor managing employee attendance data. It assured the public that no breach or leak of any customer data occurred, and that customer data remains unaffected by the incident and are secure.

They added that the National Privacy Commission (NPC) and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) had been notified and that a thorough investigation was underway.