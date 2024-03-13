Dr. Henry J. Ramos, Pinoy plasma science pioneer, dies at 73

The Vacuum Society of the Philippines (VSP) on Tuesday, March 12, announced the passing of Filipino plasma science pioneer Dr. Henry J. Ramos. He was 73.



The VSP said he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, March 11.

Hailed as “the first Filipino experimental plasma physicist,” he was the founder of the Plasma Physics Laboratory of the National Institute of Physics in the University of the Philippines, Diliman, as well as the co-founder of the VSP.

Dr. Ramos’ work had vital practical applications across a variety of industries: his research into high-energy gas to deposit chemical coatings on various materials, including metal, wood, and plastic, led to new ways to extend the lifespan of devices such as cutting tools, car parts, and computer components.



His dedication to advancing Plasma Science is underscored by his extensive publication record, with at least 16 scientific papers published on topics ranging from the deposition rate of thin films to surface characterization of plasma-treated materials.

Born on July 15, 1950, Dr. Ramos obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Math-Physics from UP College Baguio in 1972. He went on to pursue a master’s degree in Plasma Physics at Flinders University, South Australia, graduating in 1978. He earned his Ph.D. in Plasma Physics from the University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City, in 1990.

In 1993, Dr. Ramos assumed the directorship of the Plasma Physics Laboratory at the National Institute of Physics in University of the Philippines-Diliman, a position he held until 2000.

Under his leadership, the laboratory became a hub for experimentation and development of plasma systems, providing invaluable practical knowledge and skills to researchers and students.

Dr. Ramos’s influence extends beyond national borders, as evidenced by his role as the country’s representative to the Asia Africa Association for Plasma Training and his service as a peer reviewer for the IEEE Transactions in Plasma Science.

The VSP, established in 2015, emerged from Dr. Ramos’s vision to establish a national institution dedicated to exploring plasma science and vacuum technology. As of December 2023, the VSP boasted over 200 registered members, with Dr. Ramos’s legacy living on through its impactful work.

Dr. Ramos’ lifelong efforts have left an indelible mark on the Philippines’ scientific landscape, shaping the trajectory of advancements in plasma science and technology, and leaving an enduring legacy that resonates across academia and industry.