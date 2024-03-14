Google deepens vow to expand digitalization efforts in PH

At the US Presidential and Trade Investment Meeting in Malacañang (PTIM) this week, tech giant Google reaffirmed its commitment to helping build a Digital Philippines by sharing key updates about its ongoing efforts around digital skilling and digital infrastructure.

In partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Google emphasized that it is rolling out more Google Career Certificates (GCC) in DTI virtual campuses covering over 1,300 DTI Negosyo Centers in 16 regions nationwide.

This builds upon the 40,000 GCC scholarships Google previously distributed to equip Filipino youths, jobseekers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and civil servants with in-demand skills in project management, cybersecurity, IT support, data analytics, UX design and digital marketing.

Additionally, Google underlined that the TPU (Taiwan-Philippines-United States) subsea cable system that it announced in collaboration with regional carriers Chunghwa Telecom, Innove (a subsidiary of Globe Group), and AT&T in May 2023 is on track to be completed by the end of 2025.

Subsea cables play an important role in helping meet the growing demand for digital and cloud-based services from users and organizations, as well as in bringing positive trade, investment, and productivity gains to a country.

With improved Internet access, societies can continue to modernize — people acquire skills and knowledge that open doors to new job opportunities, while businesses and governments increase productivity as a result of digital transformation.

In fact, a 2020 study found that Google’s network investments in the Philippines led to an extra $14 billion in aggregate GDP and supported 93,000 additional jobs.

“We extend our gratitude to Google for its continued investments in the Philippines, encompassing both digital skilling and digital infrastructure. These contributions will undoubtedly fuel our nation’s expanding digital economy. We anticipate that this marks the start of a more fruitful collaboration, and we look forward to partnering closely with Google in the realization of a Digital Philippines,” said Frederick Go of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs (OSAPIEA).

Sapna Chadha, vice president for Google Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier, said the company’s commitment has alreay yielded significant economic benefits for the Philippines.

“Our network investments alone that boosted the GDP by $14 billion and created 93,000 jobs. These outcomes motivate us to further deepen our collaboration with the Philippines and our efforts as a partner in building a robust digital economy,” she said.