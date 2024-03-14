IBPAP appoints BPO veteran Celeste Ilagan as COO

Industry group IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) has announced the appointment of Celeste B. Ilagan as its newly appointed chief operating officer (COO).

Bringing more than 25 years of extensive experience, Ilagan has been a key figure in shaping policies and regulatory frameworks to bolster the Philippine IT-BPM sector.

Her prior role as IBPAP’s chief policy & regulatory affairs officer saw her at the forefront of engaging with policymakers and regulators, ensuring the sector remained adaptive and competitive amidst legislative and regulatory shifts.

Her contributions have been pivotal in reinforcing the Philippines’ position as a top outsourcing destination globally.

“Celeste’s deep background, especially her direct involvement in policy and regulatory affairs, equips her with the unique insights and strategic vision vital for IBPAP’s mission,” said Jack Madrid, president and CEO of IBPAP.

“I am confident in her ability to co-lead our Roadmap 2028 initiatives in talent, infrastructure, and ease of doing business, driving innovation and growth within the IT-BPM industry.”

Celeste’s background includes a significant tenure with SPi Global, where she led initiatives that elevated the company’s market presence. Her industry and government relations efforts have strengthened the company’s stature and influence.

Additionally, her experience with the Board of Investments as the executive director of the Investments Promotion Group highlights her commitment and contributions to the nation’s investment landscape.

Her dedication to promoting the Philippine BPO (business process outsourcing) industry earned her prestigious recognition as the Individual Contributor of the Year at the 2009 ICT (Information and Communication Technology) International Awards.