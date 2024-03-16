NEDA stresses need to enhance connectivity, calls for passage of Open Access Bill

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has underscored the need to enhance access and connectivity through expanding Internet infrastructure in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

NEDA secretary Arsenio Balisacan told a forum on Friday, March 15, that the Philippines stands at a critical juncture in its journey toward economic advancement.

“We cannot overstate enough the transformative power of information and communication technologies. Access to reliable Internet services is no longer a luxury but a fundamental prerequisite for inclusive socioeconomic development,” said Balicasan.

“Whether it is enabling entrepreneurs, farmers, or small businesses to reach new markets, empowering students with access to quality education, or facilitating the delivery of essential public services, ICTs have the potential to revolutionize every aspect of our lives,” Balicasan added.

He reiterated NEDA’s call for the passage of the Open Access Bill or its newest iteration, the Konektadong Pinoy Bill.

Balisacan stressed the landmark legislation embodies the government’s commitment to promoting fair competition and dismantling barriers to entry in the data transmission sector which aims to reduce costs and expand access to high-quality internet services for all Filipinos, especially those in unserved and underserved areas.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives and is currently being discussed in the Senate. It aims to provide affordable Internet access for every Filipino by enhancing market accessibility, upgrading physical and digital infrastructure, and enabling full participation of individuals and businesses in the digital economy.

The forum, “The Future of Philippine Connectivity,” will serve as a crucial step in learning about the policy and regulatory gaps in data transmission and how each of the respective sectors can contribute solutions to address these challenges, Balicasan concluded.