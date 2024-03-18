Pinoy tech firm taps Indian partner to bring AI into PH healthcare

Advanced Abilities, a Filipino technology company and solutions aggregator, introduced on Wednesday, March 13, its Smart Health Solutions consisting of AI-enabled devices that aim to enhance early detection and overall patient care.

“The first step to disease prevention and proper treatment is quick, and readily-available access to proper healthcare. We have been working on this device alongside medical experts for the last couple of years, which is why today, we’re very proud to introduce our Smart Health Solutions, led by AI Smart Scan, a portable AI-driven x-ray system capable of detecting diseases at record speed, and serve more patients within a shorter turnaround time,” said Angelo Antonio “AA” Buendia, CEO and president of Advanced Abilities.

AI Smart Scan is a portable and AI-driven x-ray system capable of detecting 32 pathologies and/or conditions, including tuberculosis. Its speedy detection system can deliver up to 200 scans in 8 hours, cutting turnaround times from days to minutes.

Its software, Augmento PACS, was developed by DeepTek, a medical imaging AI company in India. This technology was developed by radiologists for radiologists, with the goal to address the daily challenges in the field.

Using AI technology, AI Smart Scan has the ability to filter between normal and abnormal cases for easy detection and create reports based on initial insights from the radiologist.

Additionally, it features a user-friendly interface and responsible AI system that constantly checks its own performance to make sure that its outputs match the human findings of the radiologist.

“This solution is already being used in Chennai City, India where 500 in every 100,000 patients are getting a diagnosis, demonstrating a 25 times increased yield of detecting tuberculosis. This kind of result can now be replicated here in the Philippines with the help of AI Smart Scan,” Buendia added.

PMA president Maria Minerva P. Calimag answering questions from the media druing the media event

Dr. Maria Minerva Calimag, president of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), said during the media launch that AI could be a game-changer in the field of medicine but added that physicians and other health professionals are still trying to navigate how to use the new technology with due consideration to its ethical use and data privacy.

Now that AI is slowing creeping into the medical field, Dr. Calimag said the PMA, the largest organization of medical professionals in the country, is now crafting guidelines on the use of AI in their sector.

At the media event, Advanced Abilities also introduced Absol, an advanced testing immune-diagnosis that serves as a portable point of care rapid test kit that executes blood tests for cardiac, thyroid, metabolic, and inflammatory diagnoses and RevDX, a portable device for complete blood count testing that produces rapid test results with a single prick. Both devices guarantee accurate results within 5-30 minutes.

In addition to that, Advanced Abilities also shared new products and services such as Policymate, an online platform that serves as a digital insurance marketplace, and P-ACE Portal, a platform designed to track insurance and risk management cases for P&I Clubs and shipowners.

Soon to launch will be OneOFW, a mobile app and Web portal that serves to streamline coordination between OFWs and government agencies, ensuring their protection and management during their stay abroad.

Rory Visco, a member of the media, trying out the AI Smart Scan

Also to be launched is Advanced eSIM, a consumer product that provides international connectivity in the form of a digital SIM card. This embedded chip is built directly into smartphones and allows travelers to avail a variety of cost-efficient data plans from over 150 countries without requiring a physical SIM card or additional pocket WiFi devices.

“We aim for a future where every diagnosis is quick, precise, and accessible. At Advanced Abilities, we have the capability to harness the potential of innovative technology, not just in healthcare, but in all the realms we service in and are committed to making modern solutions accessible to every Filipino,” Buendia concluded.