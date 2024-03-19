GCash rolls out services for Pinoys in 16 markets globally

E-wallet provider GCash has announced the availability of GCash Overseas to Filipinos in 16 key markets globally.

With GCash Overseas, Filipinos in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Australia can now download and use the GCash app, whether they have Philippine SIMs or local mobile phone numbers in the countries or territories where they live.

“We recognize the financial needs of over 13 million Filipinos living abroad. With GCash now available beyond the Philippines, we are responding to the needs of global Filipinos in these cashless digital economies, providing them with a safe, secure, and efficient fintech solution to send money back home,” explained Paul Albano, general manager of GCash International.

The availability of GCash in the 16 key markets worldwide allows overseas Filipinos to:

Send money to loved ones anytime anywhere;

Pay bills and be in complete control of where the money is going, including household utilities, tuition, and taxes, among others; and

Purchase mobile phone load for loved ones to stay connected via chat or video calls.

Beyond enabling Filipinos around the world with a secure platform to transfer money back home, GCash is also offering them other digital financial services, including savings, gifting vouchers, and online payments.

To reach more Overseas Filipino Workers, GCash is teaming up with Ikon Solutions Asia, a licensed recruitment agency, to ensure OFWs are equipped with digital financial services through the app.

GCash has also partnered with global payments platform Alipay+. With Global Pay, GCash is now a viable channel to pay over 3 million Alipay+-enabled merchants in 17 countries and territories around the world, including Japan, South Korea, and Singapore in the Asia-Pacific region; Qatar and United Arab Emirates in the Middle East, Italy, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom in Europe, and in the United States — all with the benefits of low foreign exchange rates and zero service fees.

Moreover, the service was recently integrated with the national QRs of Malaysia and South Korea, making scanning to pay more seamless in these countries.

The company has also partnered with international payments giant Visa, providing GCash users with another cashless payment method outside of the Philippines. The new GCash Visa card offers another payment option anywhere in the world.

“We’ve enabled access to Finance through a service that’s enjoyed currently by 94 million Filipinos, and our international expansion allows us to serve millions more. We’re confident that our innovation and strategic partnerships will allow us to provide seamless financial services to Filipinos anywhere in the world. This is only the first step as we grow our presence internationally,” stated Albano.