Pinay developer is lone PH rep in Google’s Indie Games Accelerator program

This year, the Philippines will solely be represented in Google Play’s Indie Games Accelerator (IGA) program by one-woman game developer and publisher Camilla Santiago, also known as CLOVER-FI Games.

Santiago is known for her indie mobile game Window Garden, the beta version of which was released on Google Play back in October 2021, created after she learned app development during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Window Garden — an idle game that lets players plant and decorate their own virtual indoor garden and relax in its chill vibes, lo-fi music, and cottagecore aesthetic — has been well-received by gamers, with a 4.7-star rating right now on the platform.

The Google Play IGA is a 10-week course designed for high-potential indie game studios to access the best of Google’s programs, products, people, and technology to be able to build and improve a successful organization.

The last Philippine representative in the program was Ranida Games, which had created one-on-one fighting game Vita Fighters and improved it through the benefits granted by the IGA.

In the same vein, Santiago’s goal is to create cozy games that are accessible to everyone through mobile platforms, and the IGA is set to equip her with the skills and experience needed to create another hit like Window Garden, as well as a potentially successful career in game development.