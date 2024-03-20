PH to host ‘Global Girls in ICT Day’ on April 25

At the crossroads of technology and gender equality, the Philippines is set to host the Global Girls in ICT Day (GGICT) on April 25, 2024, marking the country’s commitment to increase the participation of women in information and communications technology.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) announced this during a significant assembly of female leaders in the information and communications technology sector, celebrated on International Women’s Day, March 8.

Endorsed by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), a United Nations body committed to ICT, the selection of the Philippines for this year’s GGICT highlights the nation’s serious commitment to increasing the participation of women and girls in the ICT domain.

The initiative aligns with the DICT’s Digital Innovation for Women Advancement (DIWA) program, designed to create more opportunities for females in ICT careers and education.

DICT undersecretary for ICT Industry Development, Jocelle Batapa-Sigue, made the announcement at the “Women in ICT: Gathering of DIWA Role Models” event at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) office in Taguig City.

The event brought together women leaders from both the public and private sectors to celebrate the contributions of women in ICT and advocate for increased female participation in the field.

Batapa-Sigue emphasized the theme of “Leadership” for the upcoming GGICT, spotlighting global initiatives that aim to empower young women and girls in ICT and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Mathematics).

She underscored the strong support of DICT secretary Ivan John Uy in addressing the gender digital divide and in championing equal opportunities for women to fully engage in and benefit from the Digital Age’s economic prospects.

The gathering also included discussions with leading women in ICT on strategies to encourage more females to pursue technology careers.

AWS director for government transformation in ASEAN, Choy Peng Wu, highlighted the vast opportunities in the tech industry, stressing the importance of early STEM education and parental support.

Batapa-Sigue expressed gratitude to all attendees, including those joining virtually from DICT regional offices.

The DIWA initiative, launched in 2022, seeks to further ITU’s objectives of achieving gender equality in ICT and empowering women, inspired by the election of Doreen Bogdan Martin as ITU’s first female secretary-general.

The forthcoming GGICT Day stands as a symbol of the Philippines’ commitment to bridging the gender gap in ICT, showcasing the nation’s dedication to fostering a more inclusive digital landscape.