Radenta shares how Microsoft Business Tools can help entrepreneurs

Radenta Technologies, one of the country’s leading solutions integrators, recently showed select online entrepreneurs how technology can help build and grow their business as well as lead them to attain a well-balanced life.

Purposeful Pause, A Community Giveback event, served as the backdrop for Radenta Cloudpulse Techstream team director Michelle Lasam to share how Microsoft Business Tools can be of use to micro business owners and freelancers.

Lasam first touched on why Microsoft Surface is now considered the ultimate device for efficiency and creativity. It has integrated productivity with Microsoft 365, has the power to run intensive business apps with all-day battery life, comes with LTE options for ultimate connectivity and is good for both on premise and on cloud.

Microsoft Surface is versatile and adaptable and can transform from laptop to tablet and studio modes depending on the need. This makes it the perfect choice for a business owner who must do everything, anywhere at any time.

It comes with high-end cameras and dual far-field Studio Mics that allow clear and crisp audio and video feed to best communicate with anyone. Workflows feel natural. It has precision engineered displays, and pen for inking. This gives more input method choices whether by writing, drawing, typing, or tapping.

Security is industry leading. There is chip-to-cloud-security at every level with Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) and remote device management.

Choices abound. There is Microsoft Surface Pro 9, the 2-in-1 versatile tablet and laptop device. Laptop Go 3 gives exceptional value for style, performance, and battery life.

Laptop 5 is sleek and ultra-thin. Laptop Studio 2 is the most powerful Surface laptop that delivers speed, graphics, and versatility to run business-critical applications.

Once the hardware of choice is finalized, Lasam says, the next step is looking into Microsoft 365, the best-in-class cloud solution for business.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint help create, edit, and share professional documents and presentations with ease and confidence.

Outlook organizes schedules and appointments and manages inbox and contacts with ease.

OneDrive provides file storage and access from any device and any location and keeps them safe from loss or damage.

Microsoft Teams allows chat, call, and video conference with team members and clients, making real time collaborations possible.

Lasam also discussed Microsoft Loop Components, Workspaces, and Pages, all designed to make work seamless and accessible, and collaborations synchronous or asynchronous as inspiration and need dictate.

These three, make staying on top of projects across apps easier, allow multiple people to work from different apps at the same time, and keep pace with the growth of projects.

The last one that Lasam shared with her audience is Microsoft 365 Copilot, the AI-powered assistant that helps finish tasks faster. It combines large language models (LLMs) with data in Microsoft Graph (emails, calendars, chats, documents, meetings, etc.) as well as those in Microsoft 365 to produce the most powerful productivity tool on the planet. Microsoft 365 Copilot can be used with Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Teams, and Whiteboard.

Radenta sponsored Purposeful Pause, A Community Giveback, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility Program. The invitation-only gathering focused on the concept of taking a pause amid the demands of everyday life to rest, recover, re-think, re-set and gain a mindful way of life and leadership. Proceeds from the occasion was donated to the Pag-asa ng Pamilya Scholarship Foundation Inc.

