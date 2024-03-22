Multiple Intelligence International School set to open campus in Pasig City

Multiple Intelligence International School (MIIS), which was founded in 1996, will move from its original site in Loyola Heights, Quezon City into Parklinks by Ayala Land and Eton Properties in Pasig City.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held recently to herald the construction of a four-story state-of-the-art campus designed by GFP Architects, to support the progressive school’s curriculum that offers programs from toddlers to Grade 12.

MIIS is the pioneer multiple intelligence school in the Philippines whose practice is based on the theory of Harvard psychologist Dr. Howard Gardner.

MIIS believes every child is smart and the school nurtures the eight intelligences of each child: linguistic, logical-mathematical, spatial, body-kinesthetic, musical, naturalist, interpersonal, and intrapersonal.

Here, students will discover and develop their multiple intelligences through personalized learning and opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship, and global exposure.

The mission of MIIS, an accredited school by the Council of International Schools, is to foster the holistic development of students and their multiple intelligences, through meaningful learning and a culture of respect, to enable them to be leaders in the 21st century and global citizens who will use their intelligences to make a difference.

It includes the use of technology in its curriculum, to ensure that its students are future-ready digital citizens.

“We have always tried to be innovative in our approach to teaching and learning, providing the best practice in international education. Education is an investment to ensure children lead successful lives in the world they will live in,” said MIIS founding directress Dr. Mary Joy Abaquin.

“We need innovative education to equip the next generation of Filipinos to be successful for the future of work. According to international studies, the Philippines is behind in reading, mathematics, and science. We want our students to be globally competitive, by giving them the best international school education in the Philippines, through a progressive 21st-century education and opportunities to develop their future-ready skills.”

A multi-awarded educator and author, Dr. Abaquin, fondly known as Teacher Joy, is a pioneer and a staunch Philippine educational reform advocate.

After graduating magna cum laude with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of the Philippines, she pursued a Masters in Early Childhood Education at Boston University, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership at Nova Southeastern University.

Her educational background plus the extensive and impactful work that she does in the field of education have been instrumental in the growth of MIIS as a sustainable school of the future.

The MIIS Parklinks Campus is set to open in time for SY25-26. It is envisioned to be a state-of-the-art campus that will allow Filipino families to benefit from a globally competitive, progressive, and international education in Pasig City.

For more information, visit the MIIS Loyola Heights Campus at 4 Escaler St., call +639209273664, or explore www.mischool.edu.ph. Open for ongoing enrollment for SY24-25.