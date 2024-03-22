OPPO bares local availability of Reno11 F 5G

Smartphone maker OPPO has introduced a new addition to the Reno Series that appeals to more Filipinos with an eye for photography – the OPPO Reno11 F 5G.

Packed with a camera system that is sure to capture stunning photos and videos, the OPPO Reno11 F 5G will turn special moments into lasting masterpieces.

Anyone can level up their mobile photography game with these steps to unleash the Portrait Expert in them:

Embrace Natural Light with a Capable Camera

Lighting plays an important role in capturing stunning photos, so seek out natural light whenever it is possible. Whether it’s the soft glow of dawn or the golden hour during sunset, natural light can enhance the mood and clarity of your photos.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G’s 64MP main camera has an OmniVision OV64B sensor with a f/1.7 aperture lens that can help you capture the nuances of natural light, so you can take photos that stand out and shine.

Discover Hidden Perspectives with Wide Angles

You can explore the world from new angles with the OPPO Reno11 F 5G’s 8MP Ultra-Wide camera. Taking timeless photos from your travels has never been this exciting with the OPPO Reno11 F 5G. Capture expansive landscapes, bustling cities, or towering architectures or even “Gen Z” selfies with ease.

The wide-angle lens of the OPPO Reno11 F G allows you to be more creative and tell richer and immersive stories through your photographs.

Capture Moments, Not Just Poses in Portraits

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G’s Portrait Expert Engine allows you to snap authentic portraits that bring out the true essence of your subjects. By experimenting with OPPO Reno11 F 5G’s different portrait modes and settings, you can bring out the personality and character of your subjects.

The Portrait Expert Engine employs advanced features such as Subject/Scene Separation, Skin Tone Protection, Clarity and Facial Enhancement, and Portrait and Environment Merging.

These technologies work seamlessly to capture stunning portraits with accurate tones, reduced noise in low-light conditions, and optimal HDR policies for each picture.

Take Selfies with Clear, Crisp Quality

The front camera of the OPPO Reno11 F 5G features a high-resolution 32MP Selfie Camera, perfect for capturing flattering selfies and group shots worth sharing.

The front camera also offers Portrait Mode for a soft background, creating a sense of dimension and enhancing the natural beauty of the subjects.

Furthermore, the OPPO Reno11 F 5G introduces enhanced front-camera video, allowing users to shoot selfie clips and vlogs in 4K resolution across both front and rear cameras. This innovation ensures that every video is a masterpiece, recording moments in stunning detail.

Beyond its superb camera capabilities, the OPPO Reno11 F 5G is a work of art as is its nature-inspired style and features a distinct Magnetic Particle Design, which creates dazzling visual effects in three colorways — Coral Purple, Palm Green, and Ocean Blue.

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G retails for P18,999. All pre-orders in all OPPO authorized offline stores nationwide until March 22 will come with a free QX7 Pro Smart Watch. If you pre-order on OPPO’s official Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop channels starting you will enjoy the following pre-order benefits:

Free QX7 Pro Smart Watch for every purchase

100% Free Shipping

P200 GCash cashback for product reviews

The OPPO Reno11 F 5G is also available in installment plans via Home Credit and Credit Card payment options. Home Credit offers installment plans of 6/9/12/15/18 months at 0% interest in all partnered OPPO stores nationwide. Purchases via credit cards are also available in 6- or 12-month installments at 0% interest for all credit cards.

New OPPO Reno11 F 5G will enjoy standout benefits when they download the MyOPPO App and bind their new devices. Among the redeemable perks for OPPO Reno11 F 5G users that can be redeemed until stocks last include the following:

4,500 Mabuhay Miles from Philippine Airlines

100 PICKUP Points from PICKUP COFFEE

Billow Minis from BASH

P200 voucher from Bistro Group

P100 gift code from Zalora

P100 gift code from Sodexo

For more information on the OPPO Reno 11 F 5G and its specs, visit OPPO Philippines’ official website and Facebook page.