Samsung PH holds business expo to tout digital transformation solutions

Tech giant Samsung staged its first Business Expo in the Philippines on Thursday, March 21, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom in Pasay City to showcase its digital transformation solutions for public and private institutions in the Philippines in the country.

The event flaunted the company’s technology that not only transforms homes into multifunctional spaces, but also offers seamless integrations built for different sectors such as education, government, hospitality, manufacturing, and retail.

“The Business Expo is our concrete commitment to support the nation-building agenda of strengthening our government agencies and various business sectors to continue the country’s momentum of growth,” remarked Samsung Electronics Philippines Corporation (SEPCO) president Min Su Chu.

Chu reiterated Samsung’s objective to delivering connected experiences to businesses through its ecosystem of products designed to help enterprises do more and bring the country closer to an era of connected experiences.

At the expo, industry leaders and experts shared their insights on innovations that power solutions in the era of connected experiences.

Chu delved into how their business evolved with Samsung technology and the future of their strategic transformations as he opened the event, while keynote speaker Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) secretary Ivan John E. Uy stressed the value of innovation for nation-building.

Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) president Joshua Bingcang discussed strategic digital transformations while Raffi Hwang of the IoT PM Group at Samsung Electronics headquarters, went into detail on the power of connectivity.

During the Innovations Showcase, Samsung’s regional leaders revealed breakthroughs in mobile technology, AV, digital appliances, air conditioners and displays.

The expo also featured a “Samsung Digital City” featuring the latest innovations from each business unit such as mobile technology, AV, digital appliances, air conditioners and displays. It showcased how Samsung technology can be tailor-fit to address business needs in various scenarios such as a condominium, command center, classroom, and restaurant.

The Samsung Digital City

For condominiums, Samsung provides a new way to provide comfort through connected living, made possible by SmartThings.

Meanwhile, a Samsung-powered command center boasts advanced surveillance thanks to Samsung’s portfolio of government technology solutions for endpoint security, workforce productivity and tactical operations.

Samsung also showed how they create classrooms that deliver engaging hybrid digital learning experiences with the latest educational technology and solutions.

In a restaurant setting, Samsung’s display solutions cover the full consumer journey, ultimately transforming first impressions into immersive ones.