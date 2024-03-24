Sennheiser picks new PH distributor, unveils new consumer audio models

Premium audio brand Sennheiser has announced that regional distributor Focus Global Inc. is now its official distributor of consumer hearing models in the Philippines.

Focus Global manages over 20 global brands in Southeast Asia, including well-known home consumer products like Coleman, Kitchen Aid, Oster, Bamix, Philips Personal Care, Levoit and BruMate.

Celebrating the new partnership is the release of Sennheisers’ new additions to its product lineup – the new ACCENTUM Plus headset and the latest flagship earbuds the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and MOMENTUM Sports.

The next-generation audio comes packed with new features that elevate the listening experience, delivering remarkable sound quality, great noise cancellation, and comfort.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4

The MOMENTUM Sports

“We are very pleased to be partners with Sennheiser now. We are amazed by the level of innovation that they continue to introduce to audio and music enthusiasts and we believe that we can support that by making sure that their products reach the intended users. We’re starting it with the MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 and ACCENTUM Plus and with more to look forward to soon,” said Stephen Sy, CEO of Focus Global.

During the launch held at their showroom in Bonifacio Global City, Sennheiser also revealed their latest products — MOMENTUM TW4, MOMENTUM Sports, and ACCENTUM PLUS.