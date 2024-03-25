Visa, partners mark Global Money Week 2024 in PH

Visa, in partnership with Aflatoun International, NATCCO, and Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), held the Global Money Week and Aflatoun Day celebrations last March 22.

GMW is an annual global initiative raising awareness about the importance of financial literacy and inclusion for young people and adults.

This year’s theme, “Protect your money, secure your future” emphasizes the crucial role financial education plays in empowering individuals to manage their finances responsibly and build a secure future.

The event was held in Manila among other international cities at Visa’s Pasay office.

Throughout the day– youths who were part of the Aflatoun programs, government officials, financial institutions representatives, educational institutions, as well as the private sector and NGOs came together in the full-day event.

NATCCO, CDA and Visa will be joining other Aflatoun partners from 100+ countries to highlight the importance of financial education for all children and youth in the Philippines and around the world.

Through a global online platform and a series of live streams, young people from the Philippines will connect with young people from around the world and will engage with influencers and policy makers sharing their insights and initiatives.

Visa’s support for the event is in line with its worldwide commitment and experience in championing financial literacy and inclusion projects together with partners and other stakeholders.

“Visa is proud to host and co-organize the Global Money Week event in the Philippines, at our Pasay Office premises. Our mission to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid is very much aligned with the Global Money Week’s goal to help people make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience,” said Jeff Navarro, country manager of Visa Philippines.

“Empowering youths to be able to make sound financial decisions is crucial to the future of the digital economy. It is heartening to be here at the Global Money Week event together with our stakeholders from the government, regulator, partners and friends, to fortify our commitment in furthering financial literacy and inclusion for Filipino youths.”

The GMW event in the Philippines ended with the participants’ commitment to Utrecht declaration: a pledge and roadmap for the evolution of social and financial education.

“The Global Money Week Pledge and Declaration of Commitment offers a powerful opportunity for individuals and organizations to demonstrate their dedication to financial education and youth inclusion. By signing it, we collectively send a strong message about the importance of empowering young people with the knowledge and skills they need to manage their money effectively and build a brighter future. We encourage everyone to join us in taking this impactful step towards a more financially secure future for all,” said Roeland Monasch, CEO of Aflatoun.

Aflatoun, together with its network of partners and different stakeholders, is organizing:

4 hybrid events located in Ivory Coast, Philippines, Morocco, and Albania.

13 live-streams conducted in English, Arabic, Spanish, Russian, and French aimed at connecting with thousands globally to share insights and initiatives related to Global Money Week and Aflatoun Day 2024.

The events will be streamed via an interactive platform designed to allow all participants to engage and exchange ideas globally.