Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Hacktivist defaces websites of firms owned by Martin Romualdez

By Carlos Nazareno
House speaker Martin Romualdez (Photo from his Facebook oage)

On Sunday, March 24, a hacktivist known as “ph1ns” breached the websites of three companies owned by RYM Business Management Corporation, a business holding firm owned by the family of House speaker Martin Romualdez, who is the first cousin of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Labeling the hacking campaign as “#opEDSA”, the websites of the following companies were defaced:

  • Prime Media Holdings, a business holding company based in Makati that entered into a joint venture with ABS-CBN Corporation as Media Serbisyo Production Corporation, with Prime Media possessing a 51% controlling stake.

The hacktivist left the following message on the front page of the three company websites:

Aside from the defacement of the websites, the hacktivist claimed to have dropped databases and deleted e-mails. They also released a leak sample consisting of e-mails and SQL dumps.

The cyber actor ph1ns previously hacked a third-party vendor of Acer Philippines earlier this month, and also placed a link once more to a longer statement they released then at https://paste.ee/r/pEofJ/0 (blocked by PLDT) from the three websites they defaced.

LATEST

