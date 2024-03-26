New UnionBank Shell Power credit card launched

Union Bank of the Philippines and Shell Pilipinas Corporation have joined forces to introduce the new UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card, which gives motorists the power to get perks and benefits, as they enjoy savings on fuel, toll fees, and car services.

With the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card, cardholders can save up to P15,000 annually on Shell fuel-related expenses alone. With the highest rebates of 5% or up to P4 off per liter on Shell Fuels, a 10% discount on Shell lubricants in Shell stations through Shell Go+, and 5% rebate on toll and auto shops nationwide, the savings quickly add up.

New credit card applicants who apply exclusively at any Shell station can enjoy an P8 discount per liter on their first fuel purchase. And, zero annual fees for life can be enjoyed by those who apply during the promotional period ending April 30, 2024.

UnionBank and Shell officially launched the UnionBank Shell Power Credit Card via a power-packed event at Grand Hyatt Manila in February. Guests were treated to Maserati power drives, culinary delights from executive chef Mark Hagan, and testimonials from guests in a program hosted by celebrity model Will Devaughn.