OPPO intros Pad Neo and Enco Buds 2 Pro in PH

OPPO has unveiled two IoT devices for its tech ecosystem – the Pad Neo and Enco Buds 2 Pro. Both are now available to purchase nationwide.

The OPPO Pad Neo boasts an 11.4-inch 2.4K ReadFit screen with Dolby Atmos and quad-speakers that allow you to have an immersive audio-visual experience with stunning clarity and vibrancy.

Its 7:5 aspect ratio provides enhanced comfort and versatility, while still protecting the eyesight with its hardware-level low blue light technology that can filter out and reduce the proportion of harmful blue light under 40% right from the source.

Compared to ordinary LCD screens, the Pad Neo reduces potential blue light damage by as much as half, so that users can continue binging and streaming or pull an all-nighter while doing their work without any eye strain.

This is complemented with a massive 8,000 mAh battery with a 33W SUPERVOOC fast-charging feature that allows non-stop and all-day entertainment. Users can spend 14.5 hours streaming and watching or just doing their regular tasks.

Seamlessly integrating work and entertainment, the OPPO Pad Neo features smart cross-device connectivity, allowing effortless sharing of content and tasks between compatible devices.

It is also powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 processor and equipped with dual 8MP cameras, allowing it to deliver a smooth performance and versatile functionality for all-day usage.

The OPPO Enco Buds 2 Pro, meanwhile, offers a blend of premium sound quality, durability, and sleek design. It is designed with 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers that will deliver a superior bass quality.

It also has the Enco Master Equalizer that allows the earbuds to deliver superb sound immersion and clarity. Not only that, the OPPO Enco Buds 2 allows users to customize their listening experience with three sound profiles — Balanced, Bass, and Bold. This ensures an audio experience that is tailored to their preferences.

The OPPO Enco Buds 2 Pro is also Equipped with Dual Mics and AI Clear Call Algorithm that ensures crystal-clear conversations and audio listening by eliminating background noise and enhancing voice clarity.

Its fresh and lightweight design along with its IP55 dust and water resistance make it the perfect companion for any activity whether you are outdoors or not.

Furthermore, its extended battery life of up to 38 hours ensures uninterrupted enjoyment throughout the day, or even jam non-stop listening to your favorite tunes in Spotify.

The OPPO Pad Neo sells for P15,999 while the OPPO Enco Buds 2 Pro is priced at P2,499.