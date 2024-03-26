PLDT forms VITRO Inc. as subsidiary to manage data center biz

ePLDT, the ICT subsidiary of PLDT, has officially established VITRO Inc. to serve as its dedicated data center operations company to the address the demands of hyperscalers and enterprises.

A recent report noted that Philippine data center market is currently worth $219 million and is projected to grow steadily at a five-year compound annual growth rate of 36% through 2028.

The rapid growth of the market is driven by the immense demand of hyperscalers, requiring up to 36KW per rack, with projections reaching 50KW by 2027, according to JLL Data Centers December 2024 Global Outlook study.

Even bigger power demand is anticipated from the rampant adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), demanding 80-100KW per rack.

“The surge of AI necessitates a rethink in the way we design and build our facilities and an even deeper focus on how we innovate. The creation of VITRO Inc. allows us to be more agile as we adapt to the evolving needs of the digital market and build more world-class facilities that will advance the Philippines’ digitalization,” said Victor S. Genuino, president and CEO of ePLDT and VITRO Inc.

VITRO Inc. also announced it is on track to open its biggest data center facility in July this year – the country’s first true hyperscale data center facility situated in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is a massive purpose-built 50-megawatt hyperscale facility designed to be ANSI/TIA-942 Rated 3-Certified and Rated 4-Ready and equipped with at least three fiber routes to ensure network diversity, resilience, and carrier-neutrality.

“Our aggressive capacity build positions VITRO as a key player with the largest local data center footprint readily available to serve the stringent needs of the rapidly growing hyperscale and AI market,” said Gary F. Ignacio, chief commercial officer of VITRO Inc.

With the full activation of VITRO Sta.Rosa, VITRO Inc. will double its ultimate facility capacity to 99.5 MW, cementing its Philippine market leadership and the country’s position to be the next data center hub in Asia Pacific.