All-new GAC M6 Pro 7-seater MPV debuts in PH

Astara-led GAC Motor Philippines recently hosted the public launch of the All-New GAC M6 Pro, a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) well-suited for the Filipino family.

The all-new M6 Pro’s exterior is inspired by a “wind wing” form, both for aesthetic advantage and improved aerodynamic design.

The matrix LED headlamps are styled to follow the sharp contours of the vehicle’s front fascia, with ultramodern features such as automatic height adjustment, headlights alarm, Follow-Me-Home function, and high beam assist.

The vehicle is outfitted with 18-inch top-of-the-line tires to ensure the best grip and road stability. A mecha-cyclone tomahawk hub design contributes to the overall sharp looks of the M6 Pro.

The tail lamps are fitted with LED beads that span the width of the vehicle, also upgrading the road worthiness of this MPV.

The interiors of the M6 Pro are efficient in looks and utility. The cockpit has unobstructed views of the outside, with a large quarter window on the A-pillar, a floating rear view mirror and a straightforward instrument panel design.

It is equipped with a 7-inch LCD instrument cluster that seamlessly extends to the 10.25-inch multifunctional infotainment touchscreen.

The 2-2-3 seating configuration adjusts to provide more comfortable seating space or cargo hold. The driver seat has motorized 6-way seat adjustment, while the front passenger seat and second row have 4-way manual adjustment that may be fully reclined if passengers want more comfort.

The second-row passenger chairs also have multi-level adjustable armrests that can be levered back to give larger legroom whenever the last row is used for storage.

The third row has an adjustable backrest and spacious legroom, which can be folded down and hidden away to provide as much as 1,100 liters of storage space. All seats are fitted with top-of-the-line leather material with white stitching for added contrast and appeal.

The M6 Pro blends visionary design with cutting-edge technology, boasting a 10.25-inch touchscreen that supports Apple connectivity, alongside a Bluetooth hands-free phone system.

All the advanced features of GAC Motor’s signature ADAS system can be had in the M6 Pro, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist (LKA), High Beam Assist (HBA), Integrated Cruise Assist (ICA), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), and Traffic Sign Recognition System (TSR) among others.

Passenger safety is all locked in with adjustable seatbelts for all seating and includes unfastened warning for the first two rows. SRS airbags, side airbags, and side curtain airbags offer added peace of mind and protection for all passengers.

A surround view camera system increases visibility and aids in parking maneuvers. Also included are Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Hill-start Hold Control (HHC), and Hill Descent Control (HDC), plus an Electronic Parking Brake feature paired with Auto Hold functionality.

The M6 Pro runs on a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine paired with a 7-speed automatic transmission with 174 horsepower and 270 Newton-meters of torque, beyond ample power for any travel or performance requirement for this family MPV.

The GAC M6 Pro 7-seater MPV will be offered in two variants at the following price points and color options:

An after-sales warranty for the first five years or 150,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, comes with every purchase of the M6 Pro and all GAC Motor vehicles.