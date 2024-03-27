Ford PH marks first year of Territory with heritage road trip

Ford Philippines celebrated the first launch anniversary of the next-generation Ford Territory with an experiential drive around Metro Manila’s heritage sites and cultural destinations.

“Your City Reimagined: Territory Experiential Drive” was a curated city drive experience that took participants on an educational tour through the Presidential Car Museum at the Quezon City Memorial Circle complex which houses a collection of vehicles used by former Philippine presidents, the National Museum of Anthropology in Manila which exhibits the evolution of human civilization in the Philippines, and culminated at renowned heritage site Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar in Quezon City which brings the well-loved Las Casas experience from Bataan into the city.

Presidential Car Museum

Spearheaded and maintained by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Presidential Car Museum showcases not only the changing styles of our state leaders’ automobiles, but also reflects the varying personalities and socio-economic priorities of each former president.

The oldest vehicle on display goes way back to former President Emilio Aguinaldo’s car of choice from the 1920s.

National Museum of Anthropology

The National Museum of Anthropology features artifacts chronicling life in the Philippines all the way to pre-historic times. It includes the “Palayok Gallery” which showcases our country’s rich ceramic tradition, the “Hibla ng Lahing Filipino Gallery” which spotlights traditional textiles created and worn across the Philippines by various indigenous and cultural communities, and the “Manlilikha ng Bayan Hall” which pays homage to our National Living Treasures, to name a few.

Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar Quezon City

In an effort to make the famed Spanish-Filipino Houses more accessible, Las Casas Filipinas de Acuzar opened the doors to its Quezon City location in 2018 and lets visitors witness and experience the majesty of 18th century Philippine architecture up close.

Here, guests can tour the premises to appreciate the intricate brick and woodworks of St. Joseph Chapel and dine like an ilustrado of yore or even experience staying the night with your family in your own Spanish stone house at the 2-storey replica of Casa Monroy.

The Ford Territory: A practical and reliable SUV

Through the day-long event, participants got a taste of the ease and practicality of driving the Ford Territory. From one heritage site to another, the drivers experienced its suite of driver-assist technologies including the Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) with Cross Traffic Alert which made changing and merging lanes smoother, as well as its reliable 360-degree camera which helped them navigate narrow roads while better seeing blind spots.

The drive experience was made safer with Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go which helped drivers maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front when driving on the freeway.

The Lane Keeping Aid and Lane Departure Warning were also extensively used, as the Territory is equipped to apply a slight force to the steering wheel to prevent it from drifting out of its lane.

Participants also witnessed first-hand the convenience of the Territory’s Enhanced Active Park Assist feature through a parking activity course. With the push of a button and guided steering instructions, drivers saw how the Territory can park itself with ease.

Event attendees drove and rode in style and comfort with the 12-inch touchscreen display with Wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto capability, rotary e-Shifter, Wireless Charging, and spacious interior and legroom.

Under the hood of the Territory is an EcoBoost 1.5L engine that is capable of up to 248Nm of torque and power of up to 160PS. Mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission with Ford’s wet-type Dual Clutch engagement system, drivers found it easy to quickly accelerate on open expressways with improved fuel efficiency. The Territory also has an auto-start stop function, which helps keep more in its tank during stop-and-go traffic.

With a high ground clearance of 190mm, the Territory maneuvered easily through pothole-filled roads. Its four selectable drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, and Mountain allowed participants to customize their driving experience across various road conditions – whether driving in stop and go traffic, across the open highway, or on hilly terrain.

“We are proud to celebrate the first launch anniversary of the Next-Generation Territory with this unique drive experience that showcased its practical features that make it the perfect daily driver,” shared EJ Francisco, communications director at Ford Philippines and Asia Pacific Distributor Markets.

“In this road trip, we were able to explore some of the cities’ most iconic landmarks, experiences, and cultural gems that made us appreciate what they have to offer as tourism hotspots. It was a great day of learning and re-learning about what makes part of our rich history and legacy as a Filipino nation, as well as appreciating what the Ford Territory can offer as a safe, smart and reliable SUV for Filipino customers.”

Added Peace of Mind

Customers purchasing the Territory will receive a complimentary Peace of Mind service package that includes free inspection which can be availed within 2 months or 2,000 kms, whichever comes first and two (2) free labor on periodic maintenance schedule (PMS) services. This is on top of the 5-year warranty.

Customers can also visit any Ford dealership to get more information on the available 5-year scheduled service plan (SSP) and 5-year emergency roadside assistance with a Territory purchase.