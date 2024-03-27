Signify calls on Pinoys to switch to LED, connected lighting

Signify, the lighting company formerly known as Philips Lighting, launched last March 15 its “Green Switch” at an event in Makati City.

The initiative supports national efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 75% by 2030, and the urgent implementation of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act by promoting energy efficient practices among both public and private sectors.

Signify said Filipinos can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by switching from conventional lighting to energy-efficient light-emitting diodes (LED) and connected lighting.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, author of the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, called for collective action at the Green Switch launch.

“The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act is crucial to our country’s energy-saving goals. While we were able to pass the law in 2019, we have a long way to go in seeing full compliance. This is why all of us, from both public and private sectors, must seek solutions that are readily available and easy to achieve such as the clean lighting we are discussing in today’s forum,” he emphasized.

The Green Switch initiative aims to encourage real action in achieving zero carbon emissions in a fast and simple way by highlighting lighting as a pivotal tool.

One of the first quick steps towards compliance and reducing energy consumption is to replace conventional lighting with LED and connected technology lamps.

This can be done both indoors and outdoors and is a relatively simple process that does not require a great deal of disruption to daily operations.

During the event, Vijay Venkatsubramanian, head of specifications for ASEAN at Signify, presented the latest innovations in lighting technology.

He highlighted five key innovations, which included ultra-efficiency, connected lighting, Nature Connect that brings the benefits of natural light indoors by replicating the colors and intensity of natural sunlight, 3D printed light fixtures, and Solar lighting.

“At Signify, innovation and sustainability are the main pillars of our business strategy. The Green Switch initiative is our tangible effort to help cities, businesses, and individuals fulfill their climate action commitments without delay. We believe that upgrading lighting is one of the most effective ways to promote sustainability and help the Philippines achieve its climate goals.” said Raghuraman Chandrasekhar, country leader for professional business at Signify Philippines.

“By switching to energy-efficient LED lighting, the Philippines has the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by up to three million tons. Green Switch offers one of the fastest and easiest paths to a greener and smarter future,” he added.

Over 30 representatives from major businesses and top corporations active in real estate, logistics, and office space industries also attended the event.