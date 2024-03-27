TCL rolls out new inverter air conditioner model

To mark its 24th year, consumer electronics brand TCL recently launched the TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner at a media launch event held at the Ascott Hotel in Taguig City.

“In the past, TCL has always been better known for its television business, but lately, it has been a surprising development that our air conditioner products have also risen to popularity in the Philippine market. I would also like to say that the average growth rate of our AC business has reached an amazing 60%. This inspires us to strive to better ourselves in bringing more innovative and better products to the Filipino people,” said TCL chief operating officer Loyal Cheng.

Bert Cheung, product manager for TCL Air Solutions Technologies, took some time to share insights and presented top key benefits of the latest the inverter air conditioner model.

“At TCL, we want our customers to experience a healthier life by letting them breathe and enjoy nothing but fresh and clean air. With the new TCL CoolPro | Breathe+, your family will enjoy and be assured of breathing healthy and fresh air all the time, you are assured of its superior cooling comfort, eased up by its advanced AI full DC inverter technology and convenience by its IoT capability that is flexible to either Google or Alexa home IoT ecosystems. All these features and benefits came from the years of dedication by my fellow engineers at TCL to bring the Filipino people nothing but the best yet friendly to the pocket of everyone,” Cheung shared.

The launch event even became glittery with the attendance of two top celebrity moms who also served as TCL brand partners — Sarah Lahbati and Coleen Garcia-Crawford.

In a short Q & A session, both of them shared their personal experiences with the TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner.

Both actresses offered insightful commentary from the viewpoint of moms, highlighting the significance of comfort and air quality in establishing a healthy home for families.

Coleen enthused, “I want only the best for my son, Amari. That’s why even the air that comes out of the ACs, I’m still going to be strict that it’s pure and healthy. It’s amazing that the TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner has a Visible Air Quality Display that allows you to immediately know the current indoor air condition. The color code quickly allows you to assess whether the air quality in your room is at optimal levels,” she said.

Sarah also raved about how techie the TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner is.

“I am very impressed with its ‘Smart Control’ feature, which enables me to adjust the temperature within my household from any location using either the TCL Home App or simple voice commands. For instance, I can activate my air conditioner before entering my room by instructing Google Home,” she said.

TCL brand manager Joseph Cernitchez (center) with TCL brand partners for CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Coleen Garcia and Sarah Lahbati

As an introductory promo offer starting April 1-May 31, 2024, TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner Split Inverter will be priced at P50,995 for 1HP variant, while the 1.5 HP variant is at P54,995.

For the window type TCL CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Breathe+, Live Cool Inverter Air Conditioner, the 1 HP model is priced at P25,995, and a 1.5 HP model, at P27,995 (cash tenders).