Tuguegarao City to host DICT’s regional ICT summit for 2024

Tuguegarao City is poised to host the Regional ICT Summit and Exhibitions (RISE) for Region 2 on April 2, 2024, which aims to convene key stakeholders in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector in the Cagayan Valley Region.

Kicking off with a symbolic ceremony featuring all ICT councils, the event promises a full day of insightful discussions, starting with “Kapehan with ICT Councils” for an informal morning chat among Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) employees and participants.

As the main convenor of RISE, DICT undersecretary for ICT Industry Development Jocelle Batapa-Sigue will deliver a keynote presentation on promoting Philippine digital ecosystems, underscoring the critical role of empowerment, connection, and innovation in the digital age.

Meanwhile, Tuguegarao City mayor Maila Ting-Que, who will highlight the city’s commitment to embracing digital transformation, will lead the roster of speakers for the whole day.

A series of panels will be moderated by Jose Mari Mercado, a consultant of the IT-Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP), Atty. Melvin Calimag of NewBytes.PH, and Director Emmy Loud Delfin of the DICT ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB).

The panels feature local and national speakers who will delve into crucial topics, such as talent development for the digital workforce, strengthening the business environment, and fostering synergy for success.

These discussions will feature a diverse group of speakers and panelists, including esteemed academicians, industry leaders and local government officials, ensuring a holistic approach to tackling the challenges and opportunities within the digital sector.

Highlighting the event’s collaborative spirit, a high-level roundtable discussion will be held in the afternoon, focusing on the IT-BPM industry and local community readiness for digital jobs.

This segment will provide an invaluable platform for various stakeholders, including ICT councils, academic institutions, and local BPOs, to share insights, discuss challenges, and explore potential collaborations aimed at fostering a robust digital workforce and supportive business environment.

The day will be filled with networking opportunities, making RISE 2 as a platform to discuss the future of digital ecosystems in the Philippines as well as actively encouraging partnerships and initiatives that will drive the country’s digital agenda forward.

The event marks a significant milestone in the journey towards a digitally empowered Philippines — with Tuguegarao City as one of the Digital Cities 2025 classified by DICT and IBPAP in 2020.

As the countdown to RISE begins, the anticipation builds for what promises to be a landmark event in the Philippines’ ICT sector, paving the way for a digitally empowered and interconnected future for the nation’s countryside.