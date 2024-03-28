Upgraded version of ZTE RedMagic 9 Pro debuts in PH starting at P46,999

Gaming brand RedMagic has launched its latest flagship device, the RedMagic 9 Pro, “The Chill That Never Quits”, which is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor with a flat back with no camera bump and an upgraded ICE 13 cooling system.

Available in three iterations: Sleet, Cyclone and Snowfall, the RedMagic 9 Pro is a high-performance smartphone with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage capacity, making it capable of handling multiple tasks and apps without lagging for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

The RedMagic 9 Pro is equipped with a 6500mAh dual cell battery, which lasts up to 56 hours, and a 80W fast-charging feature that can achieve a full charge in 35 minutes. It has a 120Hz refresh rate display to ensure smooth visuals, making it ideal for immersive gameplay.

The device also features 520Hz shoulder triggers with customizable lights. The upgraded ICE 13 cooling system now features a built-in 22,000 rpm fan and customizable RGB lighting to keep the device cool during intense gaming sessions.

The RedMagic 9 PRO is available on its official Shopee store, Concept Store at SM North EDSA and Kiosks nationwide at these prices: