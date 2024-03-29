Vietnamese ride-hailing firm eyes PH, will use VinFast electric cars

Vietnamese ride-hailing firm Green and Smart Mobility Joint Stock Company (GSM) has expressed interest in entering the Philippine market and is rapidly moving forward with its plan to establish its operations in the country.

GSM is a private company owned by Pham Nhat Vuong, the founder and chairman of Vietnamese conglomerate Vingroup whose subsidiaries include electric vehicle maker VinFast.

The company aims to provide eco-friendly taxi services utilizing VinFast electric cars exclusively in 2024.

Vingroup, along with GSM, is one of the companies that Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and DTI secretary Alfredo Pascual met during the presidential visit to Vietnam in January 2024.

The company’s planned project is aligned with the government’s direction in attracting sustainability-driven investments, particularly in the transition towards electric mobility.