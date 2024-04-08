Ban on e-bikes in major Metro Manila roads set on April 15

The ban on electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric tricycles (e-trikes) on major roads in Metro Manila will take effect on April 15.

In an update, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said it will enforce the ban along 19 major roads, in coordination with local government units in the metro.

Aside from e-bikes and e-trikes, other light vehicles such as tricycles, pushcarts, pedicabs, and “kuligligs,” are also banned.

The MMDA said the ban will be enforced on the following roads:

Claro M. Recto Avenue

President Quirino Avenue

Araneta Avenue

EDSA

Katipunan / C. P. Garcia

Southeast Metro Manila Expressway (C6)

Roxas Boulevard

Taft Avenue

South Superhighway

Shaw Boulevard

Ortigas Avenue

Magsaysay Boulevard

Aurora Boulevard

Quezon Avenue/Commonwealth Avenue

Bonifacio Avenue

Rizal Avenue

Road 10

Del Pan

McArthur Highway

Elliptical Road

Mindanao Avenue, and

Marcos Highway

Drivers caught passing through the said roads will be fined up to P2,500, while the vehicle units will be confiscated and impounded if the driver is not registered and/or does not have a license.

MMDA chairman Don Artes said the enforcement date was scheduled the MMDA conducted an information dissemination campaign.

Pedal-assist e-bikes, however, will still be allowed on major thoroughfares if they are used on designated bike lanes.

The MMDA earlier said the decision to ban e-bikes came as the agency noted rising road accidents involving e-bikes and e-trikes. The MMDA reported that cases doubled from 500 in 2022 to 900 in the past year, resulting in two fatalities.

While some groups have complained about singling out e-vehicles, the MMDA said that enforcement against these electric vehicles “is not new,” as a memorandum was issued as early as 2020 prohibiting them on national roads and major thoroughfares.

The MMDA emphasized that the regulation aims to ensure safety, especially since some e-trike owners allow minors to drive along major roads. Riders found violating the ban will receive citation tickets, and unregistered e-trikes ridden by individuals without driver’s licenses will be impounded.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is currently holding consultations to determine regulations regarding e-bike and e-trike registration and whether riders should be required to have driver’s licenses.